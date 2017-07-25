ASK OUR EXPERTS

Is Your Vitamin D Low? You Can Get These 5 Diseases

Is Your Vitamin D Low? You Can Get These 5 Diseases

These are the five diseases which you can have if you have a vitamin D deficiency and these are all not that easy to cure.
  Updated: Jul 25, 2017
Is Your Vitamin D Low? You Can Get These 5 Diseases

Increase your exposure to Vitamin D before it's too late

Also known as the sunshine vitamin, it is one of the most essential component we require to maintain a healthy lifestyle. One of the best thing about vitamin is that it can be procured naturally. Daily exposure to sunlight and a regulated diet is enough to fill up your quota. According to the Harvard School of Public Health, one billion people worldwide have a vitamin D deficiency. And this deficiency can lead to many heart problems. Read below to find out what problems you could face if you have a vitamin D deficiency.

Depression - Researchers have linked vitamin D's deficiency with depression. The vitamin is supposed to work in certain brain areas and it affects the mood. Studies have found that supplementing vitamin D acts as a mood booster and is also a good cure for seasonal depression.

Prostate Cancer - There has been a direct link between low blood levels of vitamin D and high risk of prostate cancer. Vitamin D can slow the growth of abnormal cells. It also fights tumours by making it difficult for them to sprout new blood vessels. Vitamin D is a safe and effective way to tackle cancer.
Dementia - Deficiency of vitamin D may increase the risk of dementia. Alzheimer's disease is a good example, studies have shown that majority of the victims who have Alzheimer's were also deficient in vitamin D. Scientists assume that the vitamin can clear plaques in the brain which are linked to dementia.

Broken Bones - Vitamin D is essential for strong bones and it can't be just achieved by a diet. You need to have sunlight exposure. Rickets is a well-known disease caused by its deficiency which leads to bone deformity. Deficiency of vitamin D also leads to chronic pains.

Cardiovascular Disease - A growing number of studies point to vitamin D deficiency as a risk factor for heart attacks, congestive heart failure, peripheral arterial disease (PAD), strokes, and the conditions associated with cardiovascular disease, such as high blood pressure and diabetes.


