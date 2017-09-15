ASK OUR EXPERTS

Are You At A Risk Of Vitamin D Deficiency?

According to the Harvard School of Public Health, one billion people worldwide have a vitamin D deficiency which can lead to many health problems.
Are You At A Risk Of Vitamin D Deficiency?

Symptoms of bone pain can mean you have a vitamin D deficiency.

  1. Symptoms of bone pain can mean you have a vitamin D deficiency
  2. Researchers have linked vitamin D's deficiency with depression
  3. Deficiency of vitamin D may increase the risk of dementia
Also known as the sunshine vitamin, vitamin D is one of the most essential components we require to maintain a healthy lifestyle. One of the best things about vitamin D is that it can be procured naturally. Daily exposure to sunlight and a regulated diet is enough to fill up your quota. According to the Harvard School of Public Health, one billion people worldwide have a vitamin D deficiency. And this deficiency can lead to many health problems. Symptoms of bone pain and muscle weakness can mean you have a vitamin D deficiency. Here are a few problems you could face if you have a vitamin D deficiency.

1. Depression - Researchers have linked vitamin D's deficiency with depression. The vitamin is supposed to work in certain brain areas and it affects the mood. Studies have found that supplementing vitamin D acts as a mood booster and is also a good cure for seasonal depression.
Symptoms of bone pain can mean you have a vitamin D deficiency.
2. Prostate Cancer - There has been a direct link between low blood levels of vitamin D and high risk of prostate cancer. Vitamin D can slow the growth of abnormal cells. It also fights tumours by making it difficult for them to sprout new blood vessels. Vitamin D is a safe and effective way to tackle cancer.
Vitamin D is a safe and effective way to tackle cancer.
3. Dementia- Deficiency of vitamin D may increase the risk of dementia. Alzheimer's disease is a good example, studies have shown that majority of the victims who have Alzheimer's were also deficient in vitamin D. Scientists assume that the vitamin can clear plaques in the brain which are linked to dementia.

4. Broken Bones - Vitamin D is essential for strong bones and it can't be just achieved by a diet. You need to have sunlight exposure. Rickets is a well-known disease caused by its deficiency which leads to bone deformity. Deficiency of vitamin D also leads to chronic pains.

5. Cardiovascular Disease - A growing number of studies point to vitamin D deficiency as a risk factor for heart attacks, congestive heart failure, peripheral arterial disease (PAD), strokes, and the conditions associated with cardiovascular disease, such as high blood pressure and diabetes.
Vitamin D is a safe and effective way to tackle heart diseases.
If you are experiencing a deficiency in Vitamin D, the reason could be your indoor job and the sedentary lifestyle. The sun is our main source of vitamin D and spending most of our days indoor limits our exposure to sunlight. A study has been published in the BMC Public Health report, which reveals that our 9-5 job is impacting our health in more ways than we thought. Understanding this widespread vitamin deficiency across professions could help to improve prevention strategies and public health interventions.

 

