Keep Type 2 Diabetes Away With Omega 6 Fats: Top 10 Sources of Omega 6 Fats
Have foods rich in Omega 6 and prevent yourselves from type 2 diabetes. This one nutrient is a powerhouse of health benefits.
Protect yourself against type 2 diabetes: 10 best sources of diabetes
HIGHLIGHTS
- Eating a diet rich in omega-6 may reduce risk of type 2 diabetes
- Some scientists have theorised that omega-6 is harmful to health
- Know the top 10 sources of omega 6 poly-saturated fats
Also read: 6 Silent Symptoms Of Diabetes You May Be Missing
"This is striking evidence," said Professor Dariush Mozaffarian, from Tufts University in the US.
"The people involved in the study were generally healthy and were not given specific guidance on what to eat. Yet those who had the highest levels of blood omega-6 markers had a much lower chance of developing type 2 diabetes," said Mozaffarian.
Also read:3 Simple Steps To Prevent Gestational Diabetes
Recent studies have raised concerns that omega-6, which is found in bean and seed oils such as soybean and sunflower oils and in nuts, may have negative health effects, such as inflammation leading to the increased risk of chronic diseases.
The study published in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology journal explored these concerns in studies from around the world.
The researchers found that individuals who had the highest blood level of linoleic acid, the major omega-6 fat, were 35 per cent less likely to develop type 2 diabetes in the future than those who had the least amount.
They analysed data from 20 studies involving 39,740 adults from 10 countries, in whom 4,347 new cases of diabetes occurred over time.
Also read: 12 Tried And Tested Home Remedies For Diabetes
These included adults with a wide range of ages and without any diagnosis of type 2 diabetes at the onset of the studies, when they were laboratory tested for levels of two key omega-6 markers - linoleic acid and arachidonic acid.
Linoleic acid was associated with lower risk, while levels of arachidonic acid were not significantly associated with either higher or lower risk of diabetes.
"Some scientists have theorised that omega-6 is harmful to health," said Wu, lead author of the study.
"But based on this large global study, we have demonstrated little evidence for harms, and indeed found that the major omega-6 fat is linked to lower risk of type 2 diabetes," Wu said.
Linoleic acid is not formed in the body and can only be obtained from the diet. US dietary guidelines recommend between 5-10 per cent of energy should be derived from polyunsaturated fats.
"Based on concerns for harm, some countries recommend even lower intakes. Our results suggest that eating foods rich in linoleic acid may lower risk of type 2 diabetes," said Wu.
Here's a list of the best sources of Omega 6 fatty acids that you should have regularly.
- Flaxseed oil, flaxseeds or flaxseed meals
- Hempseed oil or hempseeds
- Grapeseed oil
- Pumpkin seeds and raw sunflower seeds
- Nuts, pine nuts and cashew nuts
- Corn
- Sunflower oil
- Soybean
- Cottonseed
- Safflower oil
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)