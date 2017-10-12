You Need To Consume Fats To Absorb Nutritients From Veggies
A recent research shows that a light dressing of oil on your veggies or salads can help you absorb the important nutrients better. The study shows that if people add a touch of fat in the form of soybean oil to salads, it improves absorption of nutrients in the food.
Altogether, these factors help in improving human health. Whereas, eating salads without any oil will decrease likelihood of your body to absorb nutrition. You will be able to get the nourishment of seven most important micronutrients from salads.
These include carotenoids-alpha and beta carotene, lutein and lycopene- two different forms of Vitamin E and Vitamin K.
The eighth important nutrient tracked in this study, Vitamin A, was formed inside the intestine from alpha and beta carotene.
This promotes a wide range of health benefits altogether, from prevention of cancer to improving eyesight. The amount of oil added to food was directly proportional to the amount of nutrient absorption. Therefore, the study stated that more oil would promote better absorption.
White noted, "The best way to explain it would be to say that adding twice the amount of salad dressing leads to twice the nutrient absorption."
But this should not be taken as an excuse for drenching salad with oil dressing.
This study included 12 college-age women who consumed salads with varying levels of soybean oil dressing. The researchers had their blood samples tested for the same to check for nutrition absorption. Women were chosen as subjects due to the difference between the body metabolism of men and women.
The results were out and showed that maximum nutrient absorption took place at around 32 grams of oil, a little over two tablespoons. But white stated that she noticed variability among research participants.
She concluded, "For most people, the oil is going to benefit nutrient absorption. The average trend, which was statistically significant, was for increased absorption."
The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition is where this study got published.
With inputs from ANI