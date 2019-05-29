When Should Your Wisdom Tooth Be Extracted: Foods One Should Have After Extraction
Wisdom tooth extraction is a painful process. This can limit your consumption of certain food items like spicy and crunchy foods. Here's when you should do ti and what you should eat
HIGHLIGHTS
- Wisdom tooth extraction can be painful
- Food consumption gets restricted after the surgery
- You cannot eat spicy and crunchy foods
Wisdom tooth refers to the final set of molars, which is misaligned in general and might require removal. Sometimes, this tooth erupts out partially, allowing bacteria to enter and surround the tooth, which can cause infection (resulting in pain, jaw stiffness, swelling and general illness) and inflammation of surrounding tissues. This partially erupted tooth is more prone to decay and gum diseases, as its complicated position makes flossing and brushing a difficult task. Wisdom tooth extraction is a painful process as this tooth can damage the adjacent teeth, nerves or the jawbone. The extraction takes around 30-40 minutes.
Recovery time differs from person to person. Recovery may take longer if blood clots become dislodged from the wound, or the wound becomes infected. The concern after extraction shifts to maintenance and the food you should eat. Your dentist might recommend you to eat more of liquid foods (like soup) and soft foods (mashed potatoes), instead of hard foods (like nuts and seeds) and spicy foods.
Let us look at some of the foods you should consider eating after your wisdom tooth extraction-
1. Milkshakes, smoothies and pureed seedless fruits with low sugar content. Avoid fruits with small seeds.
2. Soups and broths are full of flavour, vitamins, fibre and minerals.
4. Mashed bananas: You can go for frozen mashed banana post an extraction.
5. Mashed beans like black beans, kidney beans can also be consumed.
6. Mashed potatoes: Depending on your choice, you can go for regular potatoes and sweet potatoes which are smooth in texture and do not cause discomfort while eating post an extraction.
7. Mashed veggies: Vegetables such as carrots, broccoli or parsnips are rich in nutrients and easy to consume.
8. Scrambled eggs can also be eaten comfortably and they provide the necessary proteins.
9. Soft cheeses like cream cheese, cottage cheese (paneer) are also allowed.
10. Yogurt: Enjoy either plain or with pureed fruit as it is a healthy dairy option post an extraction.
