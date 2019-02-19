What’s The Ideal Weight For My Height And Age? Let’s Put It Out In A Chart!
There are several ways to calculate your ideal weight such as Body Mass Index (BMI)- the most common way of measuring but also comes up with limitations, body fat percentage, waist-to-height ratio and waist-hip ratio.
It is suggested to always have a balanced diet, regular exercise and an overall healthy lifestyle.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Living a healthy life all starts from caring for self by eating right!
- Lack of body management can lead to problems in future
- Your target should ideally be to maintain a control waist size
Living a healthy life all starts from caring for self by eating right! By eating right means, following a set meal pattern and a healthy, nutritious balanced diet that not just determine a healthy living but also a healthy and ideal weight.
When talking about weight, your height and age is also amongst the major aspects to identify your ideal weight. Despite of innumerable websites, fitness centers, gyms and weighing machines, an all time buzzing question flies around, “what should be my ideal weight as per my age and height?” Well, there's not any ideal and healthy weight for a major mass of people, however, it all differentiates from various factors such as age, height, sex, muscle-fat ratio, and body shape. There are several ways to calculate your ideal weight such as Body Mass Index (BMI)- the most common way of measuring but also comes up with limitations, body fat percentage, waist-to-height ratio and waist-hip ratio.
Here's a chart with ideal body weight range according to the height! Have a look:
|
Height
|
Men
|
Women
|
Feet and Inches
|
Centimeters
|
Kilos
|
Kilos
|
4'7”
|
139.7
|
39-49
|
36-46
|
4'8”
|
142.24
|
41-50
|
38-48
|
4'9”
|
144.78
|
42-52
|
39-50
|
4'10”
|
147.32
|
44-54
|
41-52
|
4'11”
|
149.86
|
45-56
|
41-53
|
5
|
152.4
|
47-58
|
43-55
|
5'1”
|
154.94
|
48-60
|
45-57
|
5'2”
|
157.48
|
50-62
|
46-59
|
5'3”
|
160.02
|
51-64
|
48-61
|
5'4”
|
162.56
|
53-66
|
49-63
|
5'5”
|
165.1
|
55-68
|
51-65
|
5'6”
|
167.64
|
56-70
|
53-67
|
5'7”
|
170.18
|
58-72
|
54-69
|
5'8”
|
172.72
|
60-74
|
56-71
|
5'9”
|
175.26
|
62-76
|
57-73
|
5'10”
|
177.8
|
64-79
|
59-75
|
5'11”
|
180.34
|
65-81
|
61-77
|
6'
|
182.88
|
67-83
|
63-80
|
6'1”
|
185.42
|
69-86
|
64-82
|
6'2”
|
187.95
|
71-88
|
66-84
|
6'3”
|
190.5
|
73-90
|
68-86
|
6'4”
|
194.04
|
75-93
|
70-89
You must be wondering- So, what about the ideal body weight? How much should be the weight for your height or age? Well, an ideal weight is not fixed instead, it's a range. If you go by ‘ideal weight philosophy', then, ninety nine per cent of the time you are going to embark a weight loss journey. However, you have to keep it in mind that there are other various basic factors as well before you embark on weight loss program. Further to it, your target should ideally be to maintain a control waist size even if your body weight goes up (this might happen when your muscle mass raises.
Lack of body management can lead to problems in future. Hence, it is suggested to always have a balanced diet, regular exercise and an overall healthy lifestyle.
(Nmami Agarwal is a celebrity nutritionist)
