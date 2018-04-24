Weight Loss: Vegetarian Diet Vs Mediterranean Diet: Which One Works Better?
Weight loss: Mediterranean diet is known as one of the healthiest diet plans in the world. Vegetarian diet, too, is popular for its health benefits.
Both diets were found equally effective in terms of reducing body weight
For years now, the Mediterranean countries like Greece, Italy and Spain have been seen as an inspiration due to their super-healthy diet. The Mediterranean diet is touted to be one of the healthiest diet plans in the world. Likewise, the vegetarian diet is also popular for its health benefits. Given the amount of the popularity these two diet plans share, researchers decided to weigh these two against each other and see which one is more beneficial in terms of weight loss.
What is the Mediterranean diet?
Back in the 1960s, the Mediterranean people were exceptionally healthy, much healthier than the American natives. The Greeks and Italians did not report many diseases and serious health problems as compared to the American natives. And all this was because of their diet. The Mediterranean diet does not refer to one concrete diet plan. Instead, it is a combination of different diet plans which involved similar kinds of food. This diet plan can be modified in accordance with the consumer's needs and preferences.
Basic rules to follow in a Mediterranean diet
When on a Mediterranean diet, you need to follow some basic rules. They are:
1. Eat more of vegetables, nuts, whole grains, seeds, seafood, herbs and spices, and healthy fats.
2. Poultry foods, eggs, yogurt and cheese should be take in moderation.
3. Red meats should be taken rarely.
4. Avoid sugary and highly processed foods.
Which foods to eat in a Mediterranean diet?
A Mediterranean diet involves healthy and unprocessed foods. It stresses on whole and single-ingredient foods like:
1. Vegetables
Broccoli, kale, onions, tomatoes, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, spinach, cucumbers, etc.
2. Fruits
Strawberries, peaches, apples, figs, bananas, orange, melons, dates, etc.
3. Nuts and seeds
Pumpkin seeds, hazelnuts, walnuts, cashews, apples, sunflower seeds, etc.
4. Poultry
Duck, turkey and chicken.
5. Legumes
Beans, chickpeas, peanuts, peas, pulses, etc.
6. Eggs
7. Grains
Wheat, barley, corn, buckwheat, oats, brown rice, whole grain pasta and bread.
8. Herbs and spices
Mint, rosemary, garlic, cinnamon, pepper, sage and basil.
9. Seafood
Salmon, trout, sardines, tuna, mackerel, oysters, shrimp, clams, mussels, etc.
10. Healthy fats
Olive oil, avocados, olive, extra virgin olive oil and avocado oil.
Which foods to avoid in a Mediterranean diet?
The Mediterranean diet does not involve processed foods. Here's what you need avoid when on this diet:
1. Sweet treats
Candies, ice creams, refined sugar, soda and other sweet treats.
2. Refined foods
This includes refined sugar, grains and oil.
3. Processed meats
Sausages, hot dogs, bacon, etc.
4. Trans fats
Unhealthy fats in processed foods like margarine
5. Highly processed foods
Low-fat and diet foods
What is a vegetarian diet?
A vegetarian diet is a diet plan which focuses on the consumption of only plant-based foods. This means that such diets do not have animal-based foods. It includes fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, legumes, herbs, spices, and grains. This diet is of three types:
1. Vegan diet which excludes all animal-based products, even milk
2. Lacto vegetarian diet which includes the dairy products
3. Lacto-ovo vegetarian diet which includes dairy and eggs
One can get access to all the important vitamins and nutrients if they know which foods to eat and which foods to avoid in this diet.
Any meal plans for a vegetarian diet?
When on a vegetarian diet, you must include a wide variety of foods and sufficient calories to meet your nutritional needs. Take note of these rules
1. Avoid too many sugary foods
2. Consume whole grains and fortified natural foods
3. Include nutritious fruits and vegetables in your diet
4. If you are open to dairy, opt for the fat-free varieties of dairy products
Mediterranean VS Vegetarian for weight loss...
When these two diet plans were compared in terms of weight loss, both diets were found equally effective in terms of reducing body weight. Experts concluded by saying that these two diet plans, if prepared and conducted properly, will have a positive impact on cardiovascular health and weight loss. They said that the vegetarian diet effectively lowers bad cholesterol levels and the Mediterranean diet reduces fatty acid levels.
