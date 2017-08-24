Home » Nutrition » If You Are A Vegetarian, This Ones For You: Myths Debunked
If You Are A Vegetarian, This Ones For You: Myths Debunked
Are you a vegetarian? This question must have been a part of each and every conversation you have ever had. Well! Being a vegetarian is simple but the nonsensical questions and tantrums people throw at you make the situation difficult.
Being a vegetarian is no sacrifice!
HIGHLIGHTS
- A vegetarian diet has enough protein
- Kids don't need meat for a proper growth
- Being a vegetarian is not a sacrifice
Here are a few myths and misconceptions that vegetarians constantly have to deal with. Lets bebunk these:
1. You will always stay slim
People need to understand that being a vegetarian doesn't mean that you always have to be slim and fit. You have your own stock of junk, ranging from chips, nachos, pizza, pasta and a lot more.
Vegetarianism is not a sacrifice!
2. You will never experience the pleasure of being a meat lover
It's a personal choice to eat vegetarian food. You have to constantly tell people that you aren't sacrificing your food because of any ritual or superstition. You love being a vegetarian by choice!
3. You aren't getting enough protein
First of all, people need to get their facts right. Indian food is full of proteins and mostly vegetarian. So, taunting a vegetarian for having a less nutritious diet is sheer stupidity.
4. You need to make sure your kids have meat for a proper growth
Who said meat is mandatory for the proper growth of children? It's a myth that has been believed for years. Protein attained from plants is as good as protein received from meat. There's no difference in the protein levels. Kids will be equally fit and will have a proper growth if they have green vegetables.
Be proud of your vegetarianism!
