Word Vegetarian Day 2017: Top 5 Health Reasons To Go Vegetarian

Word Vegetarian Day 2017: Top 5 Health Reasons To Go Vegetarian

The first day of October is observed annually as the World Vegetarian Day. It marks the commencement of the World Vegetarian Awareness Month, meant for spreading the word about the health and other benefits of choosing a vegetarian diet. Here are top 5 health benefits of going vegetarian once and for all.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Oct 1, 2017 04:06 IST
2-Min Read
Word Vegetarian Day 2017: Top 5 Health Reasons To Go Vegetarian

World Vegetarian Day 2017: Read on to know the top 5 health benefits of going vegetarian

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. October 1: World Vegetarian Day, October: World Vegetarian Month
  2. Vegetarian diet helps lower down risk of cancer and heart disease
  3. It also helps you get slim, live longer, stay away from food toxins
The first day of October is observed annually as the World Vegetarian Day. It marks the commencement of the World Vegetarian Awareness Month, meant for spreading the word about the health and other benefits of choosing a vegetarian diet. The debate of Vegetarian vs Non-Vegetarian has been on since ages, the world over, with the supporters of both the lifestyles claiming theirs to be the better. But, today being the World Vegetarian Day, we would like to bring to the notice of our readers the top 5 health benefits of going vegetarian once and for all.

1. Live Longer

It has been observed worldwide that veggies generally outlive meat-eaters. Vegetarian foods being rich in fiber, phytonutrients, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, help strengthen your immune system and therefore, slow-down the ageing process.

2. Lower down risk of Heart Disease

RELATED STORIES

'Have You Heard About The Amazing MIND Diet?'

'Rujuta Diwekar's Diet To Take Care Of Your Hair And Skin This Winter'


Animal-based foods as such red meats are known to raise your chances of developing heart disease whereas vegetarian diet is known for quite the opposite. People who rely on vegetarian diet, lower down their risk of developing heart disease, one of the biggest killers the world over, by as much as 24% according to a study. The reason for this is that vegetarian foods are naturally low in saturated fats and cholesterol and high in plant nutrients which is not the case with non-veg foods.

3. Cancer Prevention

Many a research and studies have shown that meat-eaters are comparatively more prone to developing cancers than vegetarians. This is owing to the fact that meat comprises animal protein and saturated fats, which tend to increase the risk and lacks fiber and other nutrients that are known to have a protective effect.

4. Get Slim

Vegetarian diet low in fat and rich in green veggies, fruits, whole grains and legumes help you lose excess fat and keep it that way in the long run. It is generally observed that vegetarians tend to be less obese as compared to meat-eaters.

5. Stay away from food toxics and contaminants

Animal-based food items often contain harmful and dreadful poisons and contaminants such as hormones, herbicides and pesticides, antibiotics or even viruses, bacteria, and parasites. And these are not good for your health, to say the least.



