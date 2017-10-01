Word Vegetarian Day 2017: Top 5 Health Reasons To Go Vegetarian
The first day of October is observed annually as the World Vegetarian Day. It marks the commencement of the World Vegetarian Awareness Month, meant for spreading the word about the health and other benefits of choosing a vegetarian diet. Here are top 5 health benefits of going vegetarian once and for all.
HIGHLIGHTS
- October 1: World Vegetarian Day, October: World Vegetarian Month
- Vegetarian diet helps lower down risk of cancer and heart disease
- It also helps you get slim, live longer, stay away from food toxins
1. Live Longer
It has been observed worldwide that veggies generally outlive meat-eaters. Vegetarian foods being rich in fiber, phytonutrients, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, help strengthen your immune system and therefore, slow-down the ageing process.
2. Lower down risk of Heart Disease
Animal-based foods as such red meats are known to raise your chances of developing heart disease whereas vegetarian diet is known for quite the opposite. People who rely on vegetarian diet, lower down their risk of developing heart disease, one of the biggest killers the world over, by as much as 24% according to a study. The reason for this is that vegetarian foods are naturally low in saturated fats and cholesterol and high in plant nutrients which is not the case with non-veg foods.
3. Cancer Prevention
Many a research and studies have shown that meat-eaters are comparatively more prone to developing cancers than vegetarians. This is owing to the fact that meat comprises animal protein and saturated fats, which tend to increase the risk and lacks fiber and other nutrients that are known to have a protective effect.
4. Get Slim
Vegetarian diet low in fat and rich in green veggies, fruits, whole grains and legumes help you lose excess fat and keep it that way in the long run. It is generally observed that vegetarians tend to be less obese as compared to meat-eaters.
5. Stay away from food toxics and contaminants
Animal-based food items often contain harmful and dreadful poisons and contaminants such as hormones, herbicides and pesticides, antibiotics or even viruses, bacteria, and parasites. And these are not good for your health, to say the least.