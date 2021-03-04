ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Weight Loss: Try This 10-Minute Leg Challenge To Level Up Your Fitness

Weight Loss: Try This 10-Minute Leg Challenge To Level Up Your Fitness

Weight loss: Doing these fitness challenges can be another way to measure your progress. Try this no-equipment leg challenge now!
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Mar 4, 2021 05:47 IST
4-Min Read
Weight Loss: Try This 10-Minute Leg Challenge To Level Up Your Fitness

This legs challenge is more intense than regular resistance workouts

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. This leg challenge makes for a killer lower body workout
  2. Make sure you perform the exercises in the right form
  3. Do as many rounds as you can, in 10 minutes

Here's another fitness challenge for you to give a try. Take a break from monotonous workouts with this leg challenge shared by fitness trainer and Sweat co-fonder Kayla Itsines. Legs workouts are usually one of the most challenging workouts that there are. They target your lower body strength. The exercises usually demand you to push your limits. And if you love workouts that are quick and challenging, this legs challenge, is surely a must-try. Not only can it make for a good legs workout, it can also be a good way to try something new.

10-minute legs challenge you can do at home


RELATED STORIES
related

Postpartum Weight Loss: Kayla Itsines Shares A Follow-Along Workout To Begin With

Postpartum weight loss: Kayla Itsines shared a no-equipment workout for women who are returning to fitness after having a baby. It is a follow along workout where guides how each exercise is to be done.

related

Fitness Tips: Decoding The Real Idea Of Fitness, Beyond Physical Appearance And Body Weight

Fitness: An overweight individual does not necessarily have to be deemed unfit. A person on a heavier or curvier side can be as fit as somebody who passes the societal norms of fitness and aesthetics.

As is the case with most of Itsines' workouts, this legs challenge is also a no-equipment workout that can be done anytime, anywhere. "Challenge workouts are more intense than your normal resistance workouts - but that's the point. Challenging your body can help you to level up in your fitness journey, and shows you just how strong you've become," Itsines writes in the caption of her post.

Newsbeep

Also read: Try This 15-Minute HIIT Workout From Celebrity Fitness Trainer To Save The Day

In fact, doing these fitness challenges can be another way to measure your progress. If you are able to perform the exercises with the right form, in the said amount of time, it means that your strength, energy, stamina, flexibility all have probably improved. On times when the weighing scale is not showing any progress, you can resort to these parameters to see if you're on the right track or not.

"You don't have to challenge yourself every week, but the weeks where you feel ready to level up are the perfect opportunity to add an extra challenge workout," adds Itsines.

The leg challenge that she shares is a "killer lower body workout". It will fire up your muscles and you don't even need any equipment to do it!

Also read: Make Progress In Your Workouts With Situps Variations Shared By A Fitness Trainer

Here are the exercises included in the leg challenge:

  • Reverse Lunge and Knee-Up: 20 reps (10 per side)
  • Single-Leg Romanian Deadlift: 20 reps (10 per side)
  • Lateral Lunge: 20 reps (10 per side)
  • Plank Jacks: 20 reps
  • Mountain Climber: 40 reps
  • Pop Squat and Twist: 20 reps (10 per side)
  • Crab Walk: 20 reps (10 per side)

Watch the video below to see how each exercise is done. You can also set a timer for 10 minutes and aim to complete as many rounds as possible. Let's do this!

Also read: Got 10 Minutes? Try This Quick Mini Circuit Workout Which Needs Minimal Equipment


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein
Health Benefits Of Mint Leaves
Tips To Combat Iron Deficiency
Lifestyle Tips For Boosting Fertility
Tips For Post-Workout Recovery
Reasons Why You Must Have Ghee Daily
Potassium-Rich Foods To Control High BP
10 Hacks For Managing PCOS
Weight Loss Friendly Snacks

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

When To Visit A Doctor For Interstitial Lung Disease And What To Expect?

 

Home Remedies

Eliminate Bloating With These Simple Yet Effective Home Remedies
Eliminate Bloating With These Simple Yet Effective Home Remedies

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Study Reveals Too Much Coffee Consumption Can Be Detrimental For Your Heart Health

Study Reveals Fructose-Rich Diet May Cause Damage To Immune System

Here's How Exercise May Benefit Older Adults With Alzheimer's Dementia

Depression, Anxiety Linked To Earlier Onset Of Alzheimer's Disease

Consuming Diet High In Poor Quality Carbohydrates Linked To Heart Attacks

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases