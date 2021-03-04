Weight Loss: Try This 10-Minute Leg Challenge To Level Up Your Fitness
Weight loss: Doing these fitness challenges can be another way to measure your progress. Try this no-equipment leg challenge now!
This legs challenge is more intense than regular resistance workouts
HIGHLIGHTS
- This leg challenge makes for a killer lower body workout
- Make sure you perform the exercises in the right form
- Do as many rounds as you can, in 10 minutes
Here's another fitness challenge for you to give a try. Take a break from monotonous workouts with this leg challenge shared by fitness trainer and Sweat co-fonder Kayla Itsines. Legs workouts are usually one of the most challenging workouts that there are. They target your lower body strength. The exercises usually demand you to push your limits. And if you love workouts that are quick and challenging, this legs challenge, is surely a must-try. Not only can it make for a good legs workout, it can also be a good way to try something new.
10-minute legs challenge you can do at home
As is the case with most of Itsines' workouts, this legs challenge is also a no-equipment workout that can be done anytime, anywhere. "Challenge workouts are more intense than your normal resistance workouts - but that's the point. Challenging your body can help you to level up in your fitness journey, and shows you just how strong you've become," Itsines writes in the caption of her post.
In fact, doing these fitness challenges can be another way to measure your progress. If you are able to perform the exercises with the right form, in the said amount of time, it means that your strength, energy, stamina, flexibility all have probably improved. On times when the weighing scale is not showing any progress, you can resort to these parameters to see if you're on the right track or not.
"You don't have to challenge yourself every week, but the weeks where you feel ready to level up are the perfect opportunity to add an extra challenge workout," adds Itsines.
The leg challenge that she shares is a "killer lower body workout". It will fire up your muscles and you don't even need any equipment to do it!
Here are the exercises included in the leg challenge:
- Reverse Lunge and Knee-Up: 20 reps (10 per side)
- Single-Leg Romanian Deadlift: 20 reps (10 per side)
- Lateral Lunge: 20 reps (10 per side)
- Plank Jacks: 20 reps
- Mountain Climber: 40 reps
- Pop Squat and Twist: 20 reps (10 per side)
- Crab Walk: 20 reps (10 per side)
Watch the video below to see how each exercise is done. You can also set a timer for 10 minutes and aim to complete as many rounds as possible. Let's do this!
