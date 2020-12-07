Weight Loss: Got 10 Minutes? Try This Quick Mini Circuit Workout Which Needs Minimal Equipment
Weight loss: This workout can also be done in combination with other workouts as well. Watch video to see how you can do it.
This workout can easily be done at home
- This workout can be done in just 10 minutes
- It can be done without any equipment
- You can do it in combination with cardio and weight training routine
When it comes to workout, you will have many reasons to not do it, on a daily basis. Lack of time is the most common of them all. However, you only need one good reason to exercise every day, with dedication and discipline. All you need to do is think of the reason you began to exercise in the first place. Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines believes that the most difficult part of exercising is making the decision to do it.
She recently took to Instagram to talk about a mini-circuit workout, which can be done in as less as 10 minutes. This workout can be done on days when you fall short of time. Also, it can be done in combination with your usual cardio and/or strength training routine as well.
10 minute-mini circuit workout you can do at home
"You will need less than 10 minutes to do this workout, and it's the perfect lunchtime energy boost to try at home, with minimal equipment," Itsines writes in the caption of her post.
As mentioned above, this workout can also be done in combination with other workouts as well. "If I have a little bit of extra energy left after a workout, I sometimes add this routine onto the end to really test my strength and determination. It's a guaranteed challenge and usually leaves me full of post-workout endorphins!" shares Itsines.
The workout requires minimal equipment like dumbbells and skipping rope. If you don't have dumbbells, you can do regular push-ups. If you don't have a skipping rope, you can do regularly jumping jacks instead of skipping.
Here are the six exercises included in this mini circuit workout
- Burpee - 10 reps
- Russian Twist - 24 reps
- Straight leg Jacknife - 15 reps
- Push Up & Row - 12 reps
- Lateral Shoot Through - 24 reps
- Skipping - 50 skips
Watch the video below to see how each exercise is done. Now that's some #MondayMotivation!
