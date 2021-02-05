Make Progress In Your Workouts With Situps Variations Shared By A Fitness Trainer
If you have been working out for a while, you can progress to some of these variations of situps. Itsines says that these variations are perfect to start with, if you are beginner. Slowly, you can progress your way up to more challenging variations as well.
These situps variations can make you push your limits
From toner abs to stronger back, sit ups is one exercise which offer a variety of health benefits. And this is the reason why this exercise keeps coming back to your workouts time and again. How about you challenge yourself a little by doing some variations of sit ups along with your regular workout today? Shared by Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines, these are more difficult variations of situps that can keep your workouts interesting by making you want to push your limits.
Situps variations that can challenge you
"Love them or hate them, there's no denying sit ups are one exercise you probably keep coming back to in your workouts," writes in the caption of her post.
If you have been working out for a while, you can progress to some of these variations of situps. Itsines says that these variations are perfect to start with, if you are beginner. Slowly, you can progress your way up to more challenging variations as well. "As your fitness improves, these challenging variations can help to keep your workouts interesting and to really push you," she adds.
Here are the situps variations she shares:
- Abdominal Curl
- Bent-Leg Sit-Up
- Straight Leg Sit-Up
- Straight Leg Sit-Up (Dumbbell)
All of these exercises can easily be performed at home. You can use a water bottle for the straight leg sit-up, if you don't have a dumbbell at home. You can do these situps along with your regular cardio or strength training routine for the day. Watch the video below to see how each of these variations are supposed to be done.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
