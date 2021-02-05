ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Make Progress In Your Workouts With Situps Variations Shared By A Fitness Trainer

Make Progress In Your Workouts With Situps Variations Shared By A Fitness Trainer

If you have been working out for a while, you can progress to some of these variations of situps. Itsines says that these variations are perfect to start with, if you are beginner. Slowly, you can progress your way up to more challenging variations as well.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Feb 5, 2021 12:20 IST
4-Min Read
Make Progress In Your Workouts With Situps Variations Shared By A Fitness Trainer

These situps variations can make you push your limits

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. If you have been working out for a while, try these variations
  2. They can challenge you and make you want to push your limits
  3. These situps variations can easily be done at home

From toner abs to stronger back, sit ups is one exercise which offer a variety of health benefits. And this is the reason why this exercise keeps coming back to your workouts time and again. How about you challenge yourself a little by doing some variations of sit ups along with your regular workout today? Shared by Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines, these are more difficult variations of situps that can keep your workouts interesting by making you want to push your limits.

Situps variations that can challenge you


RELATED STORIES
related

Celebrity Workout Diaries: Vaani Kapoor Sweats It Out In A Circuit Training Gym-Based Workout- Watch Video

Vaani Kapoor was recently seen doing a circuit training workout, which includes both resistance and endurance training. Watch the full video here.

related

Workout Tips: This 10 Minute-Cool Down Routine Can Reduce All Muscle Soreness- Watch Video

Workout tips: This cool down routine targets full body, which means it can stretch almost all of your muscles, especially the ones which are likely to be sore after an intense workout.

"Love them or hate them, there's no denying sit ups are one exercise you probably keep coming back to in your workouts," writes in the caption of her post.

Newsbeep

If you have been working out for a while, you can progress to some of these variations of situps. Itsines says that these variations are perfect to start with, if you are beginner. Slowly, you can progress your way up to more challenging variations as well. "As your fitness improves, these challenging variations can help to keep your workouts interesting and to really push you," she adds.

Also read: Celebrity Workout Diaries: Vaani Kapoor Sweats It Out In A Circuit Training Gym-Based Workout- Watch Video

Here are the situps variations she shares:

  • Abdominal Curl
  • Bent-Leg Sit-Up
  • Straight Leg Sit-Up
  • Straight Leg Sit-Up (Dumbbell)

All of these exercises can easily be performed at home. You can use a water bottle for the straight leg sit-up, if you don't have a dumbbell at home. You can do these situps along with your regular cardio or strength training routine for the day. Watch the video below to see how each of these variations are supposed to be done.

Also read: Pre And Post Workout Nutrition: Expert Reveals What You Should To Eat For Maximum Results


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Potassium-Rich Foods To Control High BP
10 Hacks For Managing PCOS
Weight Loss Friendly Snacks
8 Rules To Lose Fat Permanently
Managing Arthritis Pain In Winters
5 Tips To Avoid Falling Sick
Yoga Asanas To Boost Mental Health
Harvest Festivals: Tips For Diabetics
Winter Superfoods: Add These To Your Diet
Ways To Increase Step Count Indoors

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Know About Risk Factors Of Interstitial Lung Diseases

 

Home Remedies

Home Remedies For Cracked Heels: Try These Fixes To Get Rid Of Cracked Heels
Home Remedies For Cracked Heels: Try These Fixes To Get Rid Of Cracked Heels

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Can Omega-3 Fatty Acids Help Prevent Asthma? Study Reveals The Link

Depression Symptoms And Metabolism: Study Reveals Surprising Link

COVID-19: Anitbody Levels In Patients May Fade Quickly Post Recovery, Says Study

More Than Half Of People In Their Twenties In Urban India Likely To Develop Diabetes In Lifetime: Study

Diabetic Eye Disease Associated With High Risk Of Severe COVID-19, Finds Study

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases