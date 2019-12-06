ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Why You Gain Weight After Quick Weight Loss: Nutritionist Shares Easy Tips For Losing Weight Sustainably

Why You Gain Weight After Quick Weight Loss: Nutritionist Shares Easy Tips For Losing Weight Sustainably

Sustainable weight loss: If you want to lose weight and maintain it in the long run, then follow these tips shared by nutritionist Nmami Agarwal on Instagram. They are easy to follow and can be beneficial for good health as well.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Garima Arora Updated: Dec 6, 2019 04:46 IST
3-Min Read
Why You Gain Weight After Quick Weight Loss: Nutritionist Shares Easy Tips For Losing Weight Sustainably

Weight loss tips: Sustainable weight loss can be achieved by being regular at exercise

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Exercise regularly to burn the calories you consume
  2. Avoid following a fad diet for quick weight loss
  3. It is fine to give in to your cravings once in a while

Sustainable weight loss: When it comes to weight loss, it is important to resort to sustainable measures so that you don't end up gaining weight you lost with so much dedication and hard work. Quick weight loss achieved by following fad diet is certainly not a sustainable way to lose weight. Similar is the case with overtraining or exercising two times in a day for 2 hours, etc. Sustainable weight loss is one which can be sustained in the long run. It is achieved over a period of time and is nothing similar to losing 10 kgs in 10 days. When you lose weight sustainably, it is less likely to bounce back.

Weight loss tips: Why you gain weight after quick weight loss


RELATED STORIES

What Is Metabolism? Can Better Metabolism Help In Weight Loss? How To Boost Metabolism? Here Are All The Answers

Metabolism: Most people are not aware of various facts about metabolism. Metabolism is an important factor that you must not miss. Here are some details about metabolism and how it works. Also, know some ways to boost metabolism.

What Is The Best Time To Eat Dinner To Avoid Weight Gain? Here's The Answer Revealed

Weight management tips: If you want to maintain a healthy weight you need to take care of the timing of the meal as well. It is extremely important to choose the right time to eat dinner. You must also consume a light dinner. Here's the best time to eat dinner explained by experts.

Talking about some sustainable weight loss tips is nutritionist Nmami Agarwal on Instagram

She begins her video by talking about reasons why the weight you lose bounces back.

  • Following a restrictive diet: To achieve quick weight loss, many people follow a diet by starving themselves and restricting complete food groups. And, on resuming regular food habits, the lost weight is quickly gained again. This is because of depriving your body of nutrients and extreme calorie restriction can slow down your metabolism. Low metabolism means less energy expenditure and poor digestion, thus leading to weight gain.
aliupj1

Avoid following a restrictive diet to prevent weight gain after quick weight loss
Photo Credit: iStock

  • Having a wrong mindset: A calorie-restrictive diet is often looked at as a quick fix rather than a long-term solution for better health. Eliminating food groups or restricting yourself from eating particular foods you enjoy make you give up on eating healthy and even exercising. This results in unwanted weight gain.
  • Lack of sustainable habits: "Many diets are based on will power and not on habits that we can incorporate in our daily lives," says Nmami in her video. The desire to lose weight quickly makes you focus on rules and not on lifestyle change. And this makes it difficult to stick to one diet plan. Once you start including everything in your diet, you gain weight equally quickly.

Also read: Too Lazy To Workout During Winter? Do Not Compromise On Your Fitness Goals With These Weight Loss Tips

Sustainable weight loss tips

Losing weight need not be as difficult to follow. You need to make simpler rules for yourself and inculcate changes that easy to follow and can also help you maintain weight.

1. Follow a diet you can follow in the long-term, and not just for 3 months, 6 months, 1 year or 2 years. Your diet should be your lifestyle. For instance, if you have decided to eliminate sugar from your diet, then follow it forever, and not just for the time when you are following a weight loss regime.

2. Be regular at exercise. Nmami says that you should try to be physically active for at least 3 to 4 times in a week.

5aqu32kg

Be regular at exercise to maintain your weight in the long run
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Crowded Day At The Gym? Try These Medicine Ball And Swiss Ball Exercises Till The Machines Get Free

3. Make sure you burn the calories you consume.

4. It is completely fine to indulge and give in to your cravings once in a while. But, do not forget to share it with your friends and family. For instance, make sure you share the piece of cake that your ordered with the rest of your friends or family members. This way, you can practice portion control even when you're indulging.

5. Make smart choices. The internet is flooded with information, but you should implement only the ones which suit your body type, lifestyle, medical condition and physical activity.

Also read: 8 Ways To Get A Flat Tummy Without Exercise

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored By Essilor

Better Health With Better Eye Care

 

Home Remedies

Is Serum A Part Of Your Skincare Routine? Here Are Some Reasons Why You Must Use Skin Serum; Know How To Prepare Natural Serum At Home
Is Serum A Part Of Your Skincare Routine? Here Are Some Reasons Why You Must Use Skin Serum; Know How To Prepare Natural Serum At Home

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Get Your Cholesterol Checked From 20s To Calculate Heart Risk: Save Your Heart Health With Early Detection

Parents Beware! Social Media Use Linked To Eating Disorder In Children, Says Study

Vaping Leaves E-Cigarette User With Rare Lung Scarring: Study

Kids' Screen Time Increasing At An Alarming Rate, Says Study; Know Some Tricks To Limit Your Child's Screen Time

Obesity And Smoking May Harm Your Bones, Says Study

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases