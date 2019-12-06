Why You Gain Weight After Quick Weight Loss: Nutritionist Shares Easy Tips For Losing Weight Sustainably
Sustainable weight loss: If you want to lose weight and maintain it in the long run, then follow these tips shared by nutritionist Nmami Agarwal on Instagram. They are easy to follow and can be beneficial for good health as well.
Weight loss tips: Sustainable weight loss can be achieved by being regular at exercise
HIGHLIGHTS
- Exercise regularly to burn the calories you consume
- Avoid following a fad diet for quick weight loss
- It is fine to give in to your cravings once in a while
Sustainable weight loss: When it comes to weight loss, it is important to resort to sustainable measures so that you don't end up gaining weight you lost with so much dedication and hard work. Quick weight loss achieved by following fad diet is certainly not a sustainable way to lose weight. Similar is the case with overtraining or exercising two times in a day for 2 hours, etc. Sustainable weight loss is one which can be sustained in the long run. It is achieved over a period of time and is nothing similar to losing 10 kgs in 10 days. When you lose weight sustainably, it is less likely to bounce back.
Weight loss tips: Why you gain weight after quick weight loss
Talking about some sustainable weight loss tips is nutritionist Nmami Agarwal on Instagram
She begins her video by talking about reasons why the weight you lose bounces back.
- Following a restrictive diet: To achieve quick weight loss, many people follow a diet by starving themselves and restricting complete food groups. And, on resuming regular food habits, the lost weight is quickly gained again. This is because of depriving your body of nutrients and extreme calorie restriction can slow down your metabolism. Low metabolism means less energy expenditure and poor digestion, thus leading to weight gain.
- Having a wrong mindset: A calorie-restrictive diet is often looked at as a quick fix rather than a long-term solution for better health. Eliminating food groups or restricting yourself from eating particular foods you enjoy make you give up on eating healthy and even exercising. This results in unwanted weight gain.
- Lack of sustainable habits: "Many diets are based on will power and not on habits that we can incorporate in our daily lives," says Nmami in her video. The desire to lose weight quickly makes you focus on rules and not on lifestyle change. And this makes it difficult to stick to one diet plan. Once you start including everything in your diet, you gain weight equally quickly.
Sustainable weight loss tips
Losing weight need not be as difficult to follow. You need to make simpler rules for yourself and inculcate changes that easy to follow and can also help you maintain weight.
1. Follow a diet you can follow in the long-term, and not just for 3 months, 6 months, 1 year or 2 years. Your diet should be your lifestyle. For instance, if you have decided to eliminate sugar from your diet, then follow it forever, and not just for the time when you are following a weight loss regime.
2. Be regular at exercise. Nmami says that you should try to be physically active for at least 3 to 4 times in a week.
3. Make sure you burn the calories you consume.
4. It is completely fine to indulge and give in to your cravings once in a while. But, do not forget to share it with your friends and family. For instance, make sure you share the piece of cake that your ordered with the rest of your friends or family members. This way, you can practice portion control even when you're indulging.
5. Make smart choices. The internet is flooded with information, but you should implement only the ones which suit your body type, lifestyle, medical condition and physical activity.
(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)
