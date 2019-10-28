Sustainable Weight Loss: 5 Tips To Lose Weight Without Gaining It Back Again
Quick weight loss achieved through fad diets can wreak havoc on your metabolism
Weight loss: A lot has been said about weight loss and the right way to achieve it. Sustainable weight loss can be achieved with discipline and determination. And believe it or not, you can lose weight without overtraining at the gym and starving yourself. In one of her recent posts on Instagram, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar talks about some of the latest research in nutrition science about weight loss. From the harmful effects of quick weight loss to the importance of meal frequency, keep reading to know what latest research on weight loss says.
Sustainable weight loss: Tips to achieve healthy weight loss
1. 25 to 30% of obese people are metabolically healthy. Obesity is a serious condition which puts you at risk of diseases. But according to latest research, 25 to 30% people have their blood sugar levels, cholesterol and blood pressure well-regulated. In her post, Rujuta writes that quick weight loss through crash dieting can not only make people suffering from obesity gain the weight back, but also worsens their metabolism. This can puts at 150% higher risk of heart disease, cancer and diabetes to name a few. A healthy and sustainable weight loss is when you lose about 5 to 10% of your total weight in a year. "A good indicator of unhealthy weight loss is if you lose too much weight from the thigh area (very thin legs)," she informs.
2. Trying to achieve quick weight loss through unsustainable diets and constant fasting can be harmful. This should especially be avoided if you are metabolically unhealthy and have thyroid disorders, diabetes, cancer, etc.
3. Frequent meals can have a positive effect on weight loss. Having meals regularly throughout the day can help you have a healthy metabolism. It can also help you achieve sustainable weight loss in the long run.
4. Have an early breakfast, that is probably before 9 am and an early lunch, that is before 2 pm.
5. Maintaining diversity in your gut is important for overall health and weight loss. A healthy gut means healthy digestion and weight loss. For a healthy gut flora, include probiotics, prebiotics and short-chain fatty acids in your meals. A combination of these can increase satiety, reduce inflammation, onset of infections and also maintain integrity of intestines. And a meal with a combination of prebiotics, probiotics and short chain fatty acids is a tradition Indian meal of dal rice, ghee with dahi/pickle, khichadi with dahi/pickle, etc. In Rujuta's words, these meals are "perfectly suited" for gut health and healthy weight loss.
In times when fad diets and queries like how to lose 10 kgs in 10 days are doing the rounds, getting the right insight about sustainable weight loss and good health is extremely important. So before you plan on taking up another weight loss diet, think again.
