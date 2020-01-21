Weight Loss Tips: Is It Healthy To Eat Negative-Calorie Foods For Weight Loss?
Negative-calorie foods for weight loss: Foods that contain negative-calories are essentially those that are low in calories and the body takes more energy to digest and process them. Read here to know if eating negative-calorie foods is a healthy way to lose weight.
Negative-calorie foods: Celery is promoted as negative-calorie food
HIGHLIGHTS
- Negative-calorie foods have a majority of water content
- Cucumber is a negative-calorie food
- These foods can aid quick weight loss
Weight loss tips: Negative-calorie foods are referred to food which take more calories to digest, eat and process, than it actually contains and gives to your body. Foods that are promoted as negative-calories are not negative-calories literally. Each of them does contain some calories, but a majority of their consistency is made up of water. If you are trying to lose weight, eating more of negative calorie foods may help in speeding it up to a certain extent. However, you need to consume nutritious and nourishing foods as well in order to prevent nutritional deficiencies.
List of negative-calorie foods
As mentioned above, foods that are promoted as negative calorie foods are the ones that are high in water and fibre content. Following are some popular negative calories foods that you can include in your diet for quick weight loss:
- Lettuce
- Celery
- Watermelon
- Apple
- Carrots
- Broccoli
- Cucumbers
- Tomatoes
- Lemons
- Cabbage
- Berries
- Zucchini
Essentially, these foods are low-calories and not negative calories. Supposedly, negative-calories foods need more energy to digest and process than they actually give to your body. According to healthline.com, there is no evidence which supports the notion that foods like these require more energy to eat, digest and process than they provide.
Also read: Simple Tricks To Burn More Calories In A Day That Can Help You Lose Weight
It is true that the body uses calories to process foods and the number of calories that are used is less than the number of calories that foods provide. And since the foods mentioned in the list above are extremely low in calories, they are considered as negative-calories weight loss aiding foods.
Thus, negative-calorie foods probably don't exist and many of the foods promoted as negative-calorie are nutritious. Because of their low-calorie content, you can consume fairly large volume of these foods even when you're trying to lose weight.
Leafy green vegetables like spinach and kale, fatty fish, eggs, chicken breast, curd and low-fat milk are some more low-calorie foods that help you weight quick weight loss.
Also read: Quick Weight Loss: Dieting Or Lifestyle Management, Know What You Should Stick To
Is eating negative-calorie foods a healthy way to lose weight?
Probably not! Essentially, your goal should be to lose weight, but gain health at the same time. This can be achieved by eating all food groups including protein, fats, carbs and fibre. Make sure your that your diet includes all kinds of seasonal fruits and vegetables, nuts and seeds, lentils and legumes, whole grains, etc.
Along with this, you need to be regular at exercise and include both strength training and cardio exercises in your daily routine. Take less stress and sleep well. Do not smoke and avoid drinking alcohol.
Together, these lifestyle changes will help you lose weight and gain good health effectively.
Also read: Sirtfood Diet For Weight Loss: Lose 3 Kgs In A Week With This Diet Which Allows Red Wine And Chocolate!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.