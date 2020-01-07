Sirtfood Diet For Weight Loss: Lose 3 Kgs In A Week With This Diet Which Allows Red Wine And Chocolate!
Sirtfood diet for weight loss: Turmeric, onion, dark chocolate, red wine, dates, walnuts and buckwheat are some of the foods you can eat in this diet. Read here to know how it can help you with weight loss.
The diet is followed in two phases- phase 1 lasts a week and phase 2 lasts for 2 weeks
HIGHLIGHTS
- The diet is based on research on sirtuins
- Sirtuins are a group of proteins found in the body
- This diet involves restricting your calorie intake to 1,000 calories
Trying to seek some New Year motivation? Well, just look up to singer Adele's transformation and it will be all the motivation you need. The Hello singer is making headlines for losing as much as 22 kilos by following the Sirtfood Diet. Apart from helping with weight loss, the diet is also gaining popularity because it allows red wine and chocolate. The diet is based on research on sirtuins (SIRTs), which are a group of seven proteins found in the body. These proteins have been shown to regulate metabolism, lifespan, inflammation and other bodily functions.
Foods that can increase the level of these proteins are known as sirtfoods. Following are some of the best known sirtfoods:
- Turmeric
- Buckwheat
- Onion
- Walnuts
- Coffee
- Strawberries
- Blueberries
- Medjool dates
- Dark chocolates
- Kale
- Red wine
- Soy
- Matcha green tea
- Extra virgin olive oil
As part of sirtfood diet, you are supposed to eat these foods and restrict your calorie intake. A combination of both of these triggers your body to produce higher levels of sirtuins.
The diet was developed by two celebrity nutritionists who work in a private gym in the UK. They claim that following this diet will lead to quick weight loss, while also maintaining muscle mass and offering protection from diseases.
How to follow Sirtfood diet for weight loss?
The diet has two phases, each of which last for three weeks. After that, you can include as many sirtfoods in your diet in your meals as you wish. Studies say that this diet can help you lose around 3 kilos in a week's time.
If you see the list of sirtfoods, they include foods that can be easily found in your kitchen. Before going ahead with how to follow the sirtfood diet, you should know how to prepare sirtfood green juice.
You need kale, arugula, parsley, celery, ginger, green apple, lemon and matcha green tea. Juice all ingredients apart from matcha tea and lemon. Juice lemon with your hand and mix it with green tea powder, and then add it to the juice.
Phase one of the sirtfood diet lasts for a period of 7 days. During the first 3 day you need to restrict your calories to 1,000 calories. You need to drink 3 green juices and one meal. Sirtfood omelete, shrimp stir-fry and buckwheat rotis are a few options you can try.
On the next 4 days of phase one, your can increase your calorie intake by upto 1,500 calories. You can have two green juices in a day along with two or more sirtfood-rich meals. Meals can be prepared by using the very versatile sirtfoods.
Phase two of the sirtfood diet lasts for 2 weeks. This phase is also known as the maintenance phase of sirtfood diet. You being to steadily lose weight in this phase. There are no calorie limitations you need to follow in this phase. You can have full three meals and one glass of green juice in a day.
In case you want to, you can repeat the two phases again, in order to reach your desired weight. The diet can indeed be your lifestyle instead of a one-time diet you took up for losing weight.
Is Sirtfood diet sustainable?
Antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of sirtfoods may offer you potential health benefits. However, you are at risk of nutritional deficiencies because of the calorie-restrictive nature of the diet. Eating 1,000 calories in a day is not recommended without adult supervision.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
