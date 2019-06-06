Trying To Lose Weight? Avoid These 7 Snacks For Faster Weight Loss
Snacks can give you a quick energy boost. However you should keep an eye on snacks which can disturb your weight loss goals. Read here as we talk about 7 top snacks you should avoid while losing weight.
Deep fried items like French fries can affect your weight loss schedule
HIGHLIGHTS
- High sugar content in sports drink aren't helpful for weight loss
- Calorie rich burgers can prolong weight loss
- Try to avoid desserts like ice-cream while losing weight
Snacks are tempting, aren't they? They work as quick refreshment after an exhausting work session and can satisfy your taste buds easily. From savoury foods to beverages, it can be a hard task to control temptation, as the range of snacks available can be quite tempting. As a result, people often consider a cheat day, when they follow a weight loss diet. Although there are some foods which can help you with weight loss, but there are foods, which you should avoid while dropping those extra kilos.
Avoid these foods when you are trying to lose weight:
1. French fries: Whole potatoes can be a healthy vegetable. The high nutrient content can be helpful for your body, but fried potato items like French fries is not a healthy option. They have got a high calorie and high fat content, which can contribute to weight gain. This can hamper your weight loss schedule.
2. Beverages with high sugar content: You might enjoy your sports drink or fruit juice after a good workout session, as they can provide an energy kick. But these beverages have got a high sugar content can satisfy your taste buds. But this can be harmful, along with the high calorie content (which can affect your weight loss schedule).
3. Baked foods: Visiting a bakery store to get your favourite pastry, cookies or premade desserts can be thrilling, but these foods should be avoided during a weight loss schedule. These baked foods are often loaded with added sugar (like fructose). Moreover, some of these goods may also contain trans fats (which can increase the chances of obesity).
4. Burgers: Burger stores are popping up in every neighbourhood, with different brands coming up with different versions. But many people often ignore the fact that these chain-store based burgers are high in fats and calories, which can further affect your weight loss target.
5. Candy bars: It's easy to find a candy bar in a mall/shopping complex. They are strategically placed to grab your attention, tempting you into buying them impulsively. But they are extremely unhealthy as they are loaded with added sugar, added oil and refined flour. They have got a high calorie content but they are very low in nutrients. Don't consider them while following a weight loss schedule.
6. Pizza: A popular commercial food around the world, with various versions made available by different global fast-food chains, pizza is not an ideal snack you should consider while sticking to a weight loss schedule. The high calorie food is accompanied by unhealthy ingredients like processed meat and high refined flour.
7. Ice cream: Ice cream may seem like an ideal food to beat the heat or to end the day on a sweet note. But the dessert is high on calories, not making it an ideal food item you can include as a part of your weight loss schedule.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
