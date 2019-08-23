7 Healthy Late Night Snacks To Beat Those Hunger Pangs
Its dark and you are feeling hungry. Does this sound familiar to you? Do not eat unhealthy high-calorie foods at this time. Here are some healthy late-night snack options. These snacks are also low in calories.
Unhealthy late-night snacking can contribute to extra weight
HIGHLIGHTS
- Choosing the right snack can play a crucial role in your diet
- Multigrain chips with a cheese dip can be your go-to healthy snack
- You can also choose herbal teas to beat late-night hunger
It is always advised to eat a few hours before your sleep to avoid weight gain. This practice also ensures better digestion. But most of the times it is late at night and you are feeling hungry. Late-night hunger can become uncontrollable at times. At this moment you are simply looking for some quick snacks to beat those hunger pangs. In the end, you often end up consuming unhealthy foods. This also leads to the consumption of unnecessary calories. Most of the quick snacks you find at this time are highly processed which are difficult to digest at night. To avoid consumption of unnecessary unhealthy calories you need to switch to such snacks which are low in calories as well as healthy. It is often recommended to eat foods under 200 calories late at night. This will prevent you from unhealthy eating, weight gain and digestion problems.
Late-night healthy snacks
1. Trail mixture
A mixture of nuts and seeds is extremely healthy. It is loaded with the goodness of multiple essential nutrients. It is one healthy option you can choose. A handful of nuts and seeds are enough to kill hunger pangs. But make sure that you eat in the right quantity. Do not over consume to keep the calorie count intact.
2. Yogurt
Yogurt is extremely healthy and refreshing at the same time. You can enjoy a cup of yogurt t beat hunger. You can also add your favourite fruit to it to make it more interesting. But avoid yogurts with added sugar.
3. Boiled egg
One large boiled egg contains just 78 calories. It is also a great source of protein. Not just your breakfast an egg can be a part of your late-night snacking too. You can add your favourite spices to it to make it tastier.
4. Berries
Berries are rich in antioxidants and many other health benefits. A fresh bowl of berries is an interesting late-night snack which is rich in flavours. This will be light and a healthy snack option you are looking for.
5. Vegetables with dip
Nothing can be more nutritious than fresh vegetable sticks. Vegetables should be an essential part of your daily diet as they are high in nutritional value. If you are thinking vegetables are boring, simply complement it with a dip. Your favourite dip with vegetables will be nutritious as well as healthy.
6. Oats
Oats are high in fibre which can prevent hunger for a long time. Oats are also rich in other nutrients. It will also ensure a better sleep and improved gut health.
7. Popcorn
Looking for something different? Popcorn is the answer. Popcorn is another low-calorie snack which you can enjoy late night. You can eat one to two cups of popcorn but do not extra butter or salt to it.
