Weight Loss: Cardio Friendly Foods For Instant Energy And Better Weight Loss
Cardio can help you lose weight and promote heart health. You need constant energy for a cardio workout. Here are some foods for you which will not only promote weight loss but will also give you instant energy for cardio.
Cardio can help you lose weight, control blood pressure, stress and cholesterol
HIGHLIGHTS
- Some foods can provide you instant energy for cardio
- Whole grains are cardio friendly which can help you lose weight as well
- You can combine other nutrients with carbs for instant energy
A cardio session requires a huge amount of energy. A cardio workout improves the flow of blood and oxygen by increasing the heart rate. It can involve a combination of different exercises like running, swimming, cycling and many more. One has to start with a low-intensity workout which grows gradually. Cardio can help you in any other ways other than weight loss like controlled stress, blood pressure and cholesterol. You need good energy sources to complete your cardio session. You cannot completely depend on carbs to refuel your energy for a cardio session. There are other cardio friendly dietary options which you can add to your diet to receive adequate energy.
Cardio friendly foods for instant energy
1. Protein
Protein is well known as a popular gym buddy. A protein shake or a protein bar is a compulsory element of a gym bag for many. It can provide you instant energy. You can consume it between your workouts as well. You can also create a combination of carbohydrates and protein for meals. It will be a perfect meal which can provide you energy instantly.
2. Energy shakes and smoothies
Shakes and smoothies can be a refreshing source of energy for cardio. You can combine a fruit of your choice with yogurt to prepare a cardio friendly smoothie. You can drink a shake or smoothie before your cardio session or in between the session. Shakes and smoothies will also provide you the nutrients of the fruit you are using. The best way is to use seasonal fruits to prepare them.
3. Fibre
Fibre rich foods are the most filling foods that you can consume. Fibre is a smart choice when it comes to cardio friendly foods. Fibre is weight loss friendly as well, it keeps you full for longer and makes you eat less. If you add more fibre to your diet you are less likely to consume unnecessary calories. Another benefit of consuming fibre is that you can find multiple food sources of fibre and choose the one you like the most.
4. Whole grains
Whole grains are loaded with multiple nutrients in one single serving. Consumption of whole grins will also provide you enough fibre to help you lose weight. Whole grains are loaded with carbs which makes them an appropriate cardio friendly food. You can add whole grains to your diet in various ways. Whole grains will provide you more strength for cardio and help your muscles refuel themselves.
5. Nuts and seeds
Nuts and seeds are extremely good for your heart health. You can prepare your own mixture of nuts and seeds which can give you instant energy. A handful of nuts are enough for you to give you the required energy. Nuts and seeds are will also keep you full for longer and make you eat less throughout the day. Some of the nuts and seeds which you can add to your diet may include- almonds, flaxseeds, hemp seeds, chia seeds and walnuts.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
