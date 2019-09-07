Weight Loss Tips: 5 Protein-Rich Foods You Can Have On-The-Go
Protein-rich foods for weight loss: Why make your weight loss diet suffer when travelling? Try these simple and easy-to-prepare protein-rich foods you can have on-the-go.
Khichdi is a protein-rich food you can have on-th-go
Weight loss on your mind and a travel plan approaching you? We have got you covered! Healthy food doesn't have to be dull and boring. And with the efforts you have taken to turn your back on junk food, you need some nutritional dose of healthy food that helps you resist from the junk counterparts when you are travelling. With the plethora of options available today, you can put together a surprisingly delicious and healthy meal in less than 5 minutes. Why spend hours into the kitchen when you can indeed sum up a nutritious gourmet meal to save your grumbling tummy. From Indian, Mediterranean to Mexican, here are some quick and nutritious foods that you can have on the go!
1. Homestyle Asian soup
Homestyle Asian soups are nutritious, tasty and definitely filling. Stir fry your favorite veggies like carrots, mushrooms, beans, scallions, zucchini, broccoli, cabbage, etc in a teaspoon of butter and hints of salt and pepper. As the veggies start to cook, add some spaghetti, soy sauce, and water to boil it for a good time. Garnish it with hints of cilantro, lemon, and basil. This Asian soup can boost immunity and aid metabolism. The best part... it is infinitely delicious!
2. Instant pot steamed rice with fish and barbeque sauce
From its raw state, rice only takes a whistle to pressure-cook. After that you just need to pan-fry fish in olive oil with a generous amount of veggies and barbeque sauce for the ultimate seasoning. Take the plate of rice with a generous serving of this fried fish with barbeque sauce. Pair it up with curd, salads and more for making it a wholesome experience.
3. Burrito bowls
Assembling a Burrito bowl can be fun! Your favorite tortilla crips can be paired with vegetables like cherry tomatoes, jalapenos, zucchini, broccoli, cucumber, onions, corn kernels, rajma (or chicken) etc with a dressing of sour cream and salsa. Add some healthy amount of cheese to keep up with the good fat and probiotics. There you have it - a delicious meal that sums up on the entire day's nutrition!
4. Indian style khichdi
Of course, it's a superfood! Just mix rice and lentil to cook on slow flame. Add the veggies and herbs as per your desire. A generous amount of ghee, one clove, ginger pieces, and turmeric is essential for that Indian style taste. Healing, tasty and no-hassle - khichdi is a wonderful complete meal with healing benefits.
5. Sun-dried tomato pesto pasta
You don't have to give up on pasta for healthy eating -just pick up a gluten-free version with quinoa, brown rice or buckwheat penne. Cook up the penne and get ready with the pan to put your meal together. Cook veggies (or chicken) in butter, add up pesto sauce, sundried tomatoes, cheese and finally the pasta for a delicious wholesome meal prepared in no time.
6. Mexican quinoa skillet
In a skillet, throw in some corns, tomatoes, onions, zucchini, carrots, etc and cook on medium flame. Mix it up with quinoa and Mexican herbs to cook on slow flame. Add in a generous helping of cheese on top to make it cheesy and yum. Once cooked, this is a go-to meal for times when you need something healthy and cheesy within minutes.
7. The healthy green salad
Put together your love for spinach and kale with a variety of vegetables in a bowl. Add in some nuts and seeds for the crunch, and spices for the heat. With delirious dressings like nut butters, tahini, hummus, mustard, red onion, barbeque etc and dash of lemon - your green salad is ready to binge!
Healthy and nutritious eating is utter delight once you get picking on the right ingredients. Try these quick recipes for your daily healthy diet!
(With inputs from Dr. Manoj Kutteri, Wellness Director at Atmantan Wellness Centre. He holds a doctorate degree in Health Sciences From Riverwood University, United States; and is a graduate in Naturopathy, Yoga and Acupuncture from Mangalore University)
