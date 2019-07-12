Protein Bars And Shakes You Can Make At Home
A lot of people are switching to protein for weight loss. Protein should be an essential part of your daily diet. Protein bars and shakes are one of the best ways to consume protein. Here are some simple methods to make your own protein bars and shakes.
Protein can help you build healthy muscles
HIGHLIGHTS
- Protein bar and shakes can provide you protein instantly
- Protein for weight loss is a trendy phenomenon these days
- Make your own protein bar and shakes with the finest ingredients
From weight loss to improved metabolic health, there are multiple benefits of protein. Protein should be an essential part of your daily life. Protein-rich foods can keep you full for longer and reduce your appetite. Protein can be your gym buddy as it will give you the strength to sweat it out at the gym. It will also help in muscle building. Hence, protein is the best food you can consume to lose weight. You will also experience better immunity after consuming protein. It will enhance your ability to fight diseases and infections. But what are the sources of protein? Protein shakes and protein bars are two sources of protein. The good news is you can make your own protein bars and shakes. You can add these protein bars to your diet which will also help you shed weight.
Homemade protein bar
Protein bars are handy and an instant source of energy. It is an ideal snack for the evening which will provide you enough amount of protein instantly. You can combine just a few ingredients and make your protein bar. Read on to now simplest methods to make your own protein bar.
Method 1: Almond protein bar
First, grind one and a half cup of almonds and turn it into powder form. Now add three tablespoons of honey, four dates, one-fourth cup of sesame seeds and puffed bajra each to the almonds. Combine all the ingredients properly. Take a flat baking tray and pour the mixture on it and make it flat with your hands. Its time to bake the mixture for about 20 mins in a preheated oven. After 20 minutes allow the bars to cool down and later cut it into pieces. You can consume it between or after your workout session. It is also an ideal snack for the evening.
Also read: Weight Loss: 5 Easy Ways To Increase Your Protein Intake And Lose Weight Quickly
Method 2: Cinnamon protein bar
Protein sources with cinnamon will increase the health benefits of this protein bar. You need to blend few ingredients- one cup roasted oats, one cup vanilla protein powder, three tablespoons of cinnamon powder, half cup almond butter, half cup honey and two tablespoons of coconut oil. Now after blending all the ingredients properly, pour the mixture in a dish. Now keep it inside the fridge for a few hours and allow it to set properly. You can also sprinkle sea salt on the bars.
Also read: Beat Hunger Pangs At Work With These Protein Rich Snacks
Homemade protein shake
Protein shake might be an essential part of your gym bag. A protein shake provides you energy between the workout. It is also recommended to drink protein shake post-workout for recovery. Instead of buying protein powders, you can make your own protein shake with some simple ingredients. Here are two different methods to prepare protein shakes.
Method 1: Banana- peanut butter shake
You need to blend some simple ingredients to make this protein shake. Take two medium-sized bananas, two cups of Greek yogurt, two tablespoons of peanut butter, one tablespoon of chia seeds and cocoa powder as per your taste. Now add 100 ml of full-fat milk. You can carry this shake along with you to the gym and drink it post-workout.
Also read: Weight Loss Diet: Protein-Rich Snacks Under 100 Calories
Method 2: Almond coconut protein shake
This protein shake is the combination of the healthiest ingredients. To make this shake you need to soak 20 almonds and a half cup of unsweetened dried coconut overnight. In the morning strain the water and blend the almonds and coconut. Now add around two cups of water and milk to make the shake. Later add one tablespoon of honey and two tablespoons of flaxseeds. Blend all the ingredients properly and later garnish it with cinnamon powder.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.