ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Protein Bars And Shakes You Can Make At Home

Protein Bars And Shakes You Can Make At Home

A lot of people are switching to protein for weight loss. Protein should be an essential part of your daily diet. Protein bars and shakes are one of the best ways to consume protein. Here are some simple methods to make your own protein bars and shakes.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Jul 12, 2019 03:25 IST
3-Min Read
Protein Bars And Shakes You Can Make At Home

Protein can help you build healthy muscles

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Protein bar and shakes can provide you protein instantly
  2. Protein for weight loss is a trendy phenomenon these days
  3. Make your own protein bar and shakes with the finest ingredients

From weight loss to improved metabolic health, there are multiple benefits of protein. Protein should be an essential part of your daily life. Protein-rich foods can keep you full for longer and reduce your appetite. Protein can be your gym buddy as it will give you the strength to sweat it out at the gym. It will also help in muscle building. Hence, protein is the best food you can consume to lose weight. You will also experience better immunity after consuming protein. It will enhance your ability to fight diseases and infections. But what are the sources of protein? Protein shakes and protein bars are two sources of protein. The good news is you can make your own protein bars and shakes. You can add these protein bars to your diet which will also help you shed weight.

Homemade protein bar


RELATED STORIES

Add Dates To Your Diet And Lose Weight In No Time: This Is How It Works And Other Health Benefits

Are you still searching for the best method to lose weight? Simple diet changes and exercises can help you shed those extra kilos. You can add dates to your diet to enhance the weight loss process. Here are some benefits of dates for weight loss.

Weight Loss: 5 Myths You Must Stop Believing Right Away

Weight loss: If you think that carbs and fats are making you fat, then you must read this. Losing weight is best done when done in the right way, without starving yourself and making room for any nutritional deficiencies.

Protein bars are handy and an instant source of energy. It is an ideal snack for the evening which will provide you enough amount of protein instantly. You can combine just a few ingredients and make your protein bar. Read on to now simplest methods to make your own protein bar.

Method 1: Almond protein bar

First, grind one and a half cup of almonds and turn it into powder form. Now add three tablespoons of honey, four dates, one-fourth cup of sesame seeds and puffed bajra each to the almonds. Combine all the ingredients properly. Take a flat baking tray and pour the mixture on it and make it flat with your hands. Its time to bake the mixture for about 20 mins in a preheated oven. After 20 minutes allow the bars to cool down and later cut it into pieces. You can consume it between or after your workout session. It is also an ideal snack for the evening.

g1a8so8

Combine simple ingredients and make your own protein bar
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Weight Loss: 5 Easy Ways To Increase Your Protein Intake And Lose Weight Quickly

Method 2: Cinnamon protein bar

Protein sources with cinnamon will increase the health benefits of this protein bar. You need to blend few ingredients- one cup roasted oats, one cup vanilla protein powder, three tablespoons of cinnamon powder, half cup almond butter, half cup honey and two tablespoons of coconut oil. Now after blending all the ingredients properly, pour the mixture in a dish. Now keep it inside the fridge for a few hours and allow it to set properly. You can also sprinkle sea salt on the bars.

Also read: Beat Hunger Pangs At Work With These Protein Rich Snacks

Homemade protein shake

Protein shake might be an essential part of your gym bag. A protein shake provides you energy between the workout. It is also recommended to drink protein shake post-workout for recovery. Instead of buying protein powders, you can make your own protein shake with some simple ingredients. Here are two different methods to prepare protein shakes.

Method 1: Banana- peanut butter shake

You need to blend some simple ingredients to make this protein shake. Take two medium-sized bananas, two cups of Greek yogurt, two tablespoons of peanut butter, one tablespoon of chia seeds and cocoa powder as per your taste. Now add 100 ml of full-fat milk. You can carry this shake along with you to the gym and drink it post-workout.

0rnohm5g

A protein shake is the best post workout drink
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Weight Loss Diet: Protein-Rich Snacks Under 100 Calories

Method 2: Almond coconut protein shake

This protein shake is the combination of the healthiest ingredients. To make this shake you need to soak 20 almonds and a half cup of unsweetened dried coconut overnight. In the morning strain the water and blend the almonds and coconut. Now add around two cups of water and milk to make the shake. Later add one tablespoon of honey and two tablespoons of flaxseeds. Blend all the ingredients properly and later garnish it with cinnamon powder.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Powerful Hacks To Heal Most Common Summer Skin Problems
Powerful Hacks To Heal Most Common Summer Skin Problems

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Matcha Tea Reduces Anxiety: Other Health Benefits Of Matcha Tea

This Pain Relieving Herbal Supplement Is Not Safe: Know How To Use Herbal Supplements Safely

These Many Hours A Week Outdoors Is Best For Your Health

Are Pear-Shaped Women Healthier Than Apple-Shaped Women? What's Your Shape?

This Wrist Band Can Help You Monitor Emotions

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases