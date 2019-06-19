Weight Loss: 5 Easy Ways To Increase Your Protein Intake And Lose Weight Quickly
When it comes to protein, meat gets all the credit. But nutritionists and health experts are well aware of the fact that protein sources can be obtained from meat-free sources as well. People who do not eat meat often worry about their protein intake. However, it is important to know that only a few simple and easy steps can help in increasing your daily protein intake. And no, they don't just include increasing intake of meat. Other healthy and natural sources of protein can be equally good in terms of providing you with daily recommended intake of protein.
1. Eat your protein first
Whenever you are having your meals, have your proteins first. This will help you feel full and will prevent your blood sugar and insulin levels from increasing rapidly. This of course, is with the fact that you should eat protein with every meal in order to increase your daily protein intake.
2. Eat protein with every meal
This one definitely needs a special sub head. What were you even thinking when you thought increasing protein intake means loading up on egg whites, protein shakes and chicken breasts! The healthier, and definitely more wholesome way to increase your protein intake is by adding some protein with every meal - which also includes fibre, complex carbs, and good fats to name a few.
3. Add chopped almonds to your food
Apart from the delightful crunch, adding chopped almonds on the top of your meals will add protein to it. Almonds are nutritious protein-rich nuts that can help you lose weight.
4. Have peanut butter with fruits
Peanut butter is a protein and fat rich nut butter that you can have when you are eating fruits. Many people opt for a fruit salad as a meal and adding peanut butter to it will add the much required protein to your meal. Apples and pears will taste delicious with a dollop of peanut butter. Though, make sure you keep portion control in mind as peanut butter is dense in calories.
5. Have cottage cheese
Paneer is a vegetarian source of protein. Paneer is a versatile food that can be munched on as a snack, added to salads, and even sabzis. Not to forget that paneer is one of the most common ingredients in some of the delightful Indian dishes like shahi paneer and palak paneer. The latter option over here is even keto friendly! Every time you fall short of options for including protein in your meal, have a few paneer cubes on the side and you're sorted.
