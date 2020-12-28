Weight Loss Tips: 5 Breakfast Mistakes You Should Avoid When Trying To Lose Weight
Weight loss tips: Breakfast is an important meal of the day. Consuming a well balanced breakfast may help in weight loss as well as help you start your day in a healthy way. Read here to breakfast mistakes you should avoid that may make you gain weight.
Weight loss: Add enough protein to your breakfast to suppress hunger till lunch
HIGHLIGHTS
- A protein -rich breakfast can help you maintain a healthy weight
- Juices are deprived of fibre which can make you feel hungry easily
- Add enough protein to your breakfast with boiled eggs or protein shake
Every meal you consume contributes to your overall health and breakfast is considered as the most important meal of the day. Eating a healthy and filling breakfast helps you kick start your day and provide you with the right energy for the day. When trying to lose weight, you need to carefully pick what to eat for breakfast and what to avoid. You might be unknowingly making a few mistakes which can lead to some unwanted weight gain. Here are some common breakfast mistakes you should be avoiding to maintain a healthy weight and for optimal overall health.
Breakfast mistakes that may lead to weight gain
1. Juicing fruits and vegetables
Fruits and vegetables are indeed loaded with essential nutrients but juicing them is not a great idea. Juices are deprived of fibre and can make you feel hungry again very shortly. It is better to eat fruits and vegetables which contain fibre as well as other essential nutrients.
2. Eating a sugar-loaded breakfast
Excess sugar consumption can make you gain weight as well as put you at risk of several diseases. Consuming sugary treats for breakfast can make you gain weight. When trying to lose weight, avoid too much consumption of sugar especially added sugar.
Also read: Choose Your Breakfast Wisely! 5 Foods You Should Never Eat On An Empty Stomach
3. Eating breakfast too late or skipping it
You should not eat breakfast as soon as you wake up. Start your day with a glass of warm water, not breakfast. Also, do not eat breakfast too late after waking up. Skipping breakfast is unhealthy and may make you consume unnecessary calories at lunch.
Also read: Benefits Of Having Hot And Homemade Breakfast: Try These 4 Nutritious And Filling Breakfast Foods For Weight Loss
4. Starting your day with caffeine
Many are addicted to their morning coffee. There are several healthy options to choose from like smoothie, milk, protein shakes and more. Too much caffeine consumption can also make you dehydrated.
5. Not eating enough protein and healthy fats
Protein for breakfast is weight loss friendly as well as will keep you full for longer till lunch. Adding healthy fats to your breakfast is also essential. You should ensure the consumption of a healthy and well-balanced meal.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
