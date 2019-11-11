ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Your Breakfast Wisely! 5 Foods You Should Never Eat On An Empty Stomach

Choose Your Breakfast Wisely! 5 Foods You Should Never Eat On An Empty Stomach

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. But is your breakfast healthy enough? Apart from adding some foods, you need to strictly avoid some foods. Here are some foods you must avoid on an empty stomach.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Nov 11, 2019 10:29 IST
2-Min Read
Choose Your Breakfast Wisely! 5 Foods You Should Never Eat On An Empty Stomach

Choose healthy options for breakfast to start you day well

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day
  2. Do not add too much sugary items to your breakfast
  3. Choose fresh fruit juice without sugar for breakfast

The way you start your day affects various processes inside your body throughout the day. Starting your day with a healthy note can be the best practice to stay healthy. Breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day. You need to make healthy choices to make your breakfast healthier. A healthy breakfast can help in weight loss, control blood sugar levels and keep you energetic throughout the day. It will also keep digestive issues at bay. Apart from adding some foods, you need to strictly avoid some foods. Some foods when consumed on an empty stomach can cause many problems. Here are some foods you must avoid on an empty stomach.

Foods you must avoid on an empty stomach


1. Citrus foods

Citric foods are rich in vitamin C but they should be consumed at the right time. These foods are acidic in nature which can trigger many stomach related issues. Most commonly it can cause gastric ulcers or cause acid reflux. You can enjoy citric food throughout the day but avoid starting your day with citric foods.

c29vpu3o

Citrus foods should be avoided on an empty stomach

2. Spicy food

Spices may make your foods delicious but consuming them on an empty stomach can result in digestive issues. It can irritate the stomach lining. If you are consuming foods loaded with spices in breakfast then you are more likely to face digestive discomfort throughout the day. Regular consumption can even lead to ulcers.

Also read: Weight Loss: Try These High Protein Breakfast Options Which Can Help You Lose Weight

3. Carbonated drinks

Carbonated drinks are extremely unhealthy. Most people choose carbonates drinks at any time of the day. Consumption of carbonated drinks should be avoided as much as possible as they are high in sugar and do not contain any nutritional value. Consumption of too much sugar present in carbonated drinks is an unhealthy practice that should be avoided. You can choose a glass of fresh fruit juice without sugar for breakfast.

Also read: Diabetes: Best Breakfast Options For Diabetics To Keep Blood Sugar Levels Under Control

4. Tomato

Tomatoes are high on tannic acid which should be avoided on an empty stomach. To keep to your digestive system intact avoid tomato consumption on an empty stomach.

nm5vhbo8

Consuming tomato at breakfast is not a healthy choice
5. Too much sweet

Too much consumption of sugar is bad for your health in various ways. Eliminating sugar from your diet can offer you many health benefits. In your breakfast make sure that you do not consume sugar. Remove those foods which are loaded with sugar.

Also read: Hypertension: Best Breakfast Options To Control High Blood Pressure

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.





