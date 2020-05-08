Benefits Of Having Hot And Homemade Breakfast: Try These 4 Nutritious And Filling Breakfast Foods For Weight Loss
Breakfast for weight loss: Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day. Read here to know how you will benefit from eating a hot and homemade breakfast every day.
Breakfast food: Having a nutritious and filling breakfast can help you with weight loss
- For a smaller waist, you must have breakfast daily
- Try to have first two meals by 11 am
- Practice meal prepping for having breakfast every day
Weight loss tips: Breakfast is certainly the most important and the most interesting meal for the day. It is a meal in which one can experiment with food combination. The benefits of having hot and homemade breakfast are a plenty. From an efficient metabolism to regularising blood sugar levels and reducing cravings for the rest of the day, a filling and nourishing breakfast can serve many purposes.
According to nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, you must try to have at least 2 meals by latest 11 am. In her book Don't Lose Your Mind Lose Your Weight, she stresses on the importance of not starting your day with a cup of tea or coffee, but with some nuts or fruit (preferably within 15 minutes of rising). You can then have your tea or coffee and a nourishing and filling breakfast after the next half an hour or 45 minutes.
Hot and homemade breakfast ideas
You do need to plan your meal slightly in advance in order to have hot and healthy breakfast every day. The key is to have something as per your tradition and culture. If you're a Punjabi, then paranthas make for a perfect healthy breakfast. Similarly, poha, upma, dosa, idli etc all make for great breakfast options.
1. Poha
Poha can be prepared quickly and easily. Poha is essentially flattened rice. You can add a variety of spices and herbs like curry leaves, mustard seeds, cumin seeds, turmeric, etc. You can add a variety of chopped vegetables too. This delicious meal is easy to digest, rich in iron and is a good probiotic.
2. Idli
Idli too is made with rice. It is usually eaten with sambhar and coconut chutney. Idli comes in the category of fermented foods, which have been found to be beneficial for gut bacteria. Fermentation increases bio-availability of minerals in food and helps the body to assimilate more nutrition. Idli, sambar and coconut chutney makes for a meal with a complete amino acid profie. It will also provide you with good and healthy fats.
3. Ajwain parantha
Homemade ajwain parantha or any other stuffed parantha with a dollop of ghee is a perfect and healthy breakfast option. They are rich in fibre. They can fill you up quickly and help you feel full for longer.
4. Moong dal cheela
Lentils are a rich source of protein. Moong dal cheela can be included in a weight loss diet as well. It can be a healthier food swap for moong dal parantha and is a good breakfast option for those intolerant to gluten.
Try these homemade breakfasts and have them hot every day. It will help you have a slimmer waistline and will give just the kind of boost your metabolism needs.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
