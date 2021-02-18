Weight Loss: This Sugar-Free Dessert Made With Avocado Is A Must Try- Pooja Makhija Shares Details
Weight loss: This avocado chocolate mousse can be prepared in less than 15 minutes. It is weight loss-friendly and also contains no sugar. Watch the video here!
The idea of a healthy dessert may seem like a far-fetched idea, but not anymore! Thanks to experts like Shilpa Shetty Kundra and nutritionist Pooja Makhija, there are several ways by which you can make your desserts healthy and not necessarily fattening. From edible cookie dough to banana bread, healthy almond milk thandai and vegan chocolate avocado pudding, Kundra has shared several healthy dessert recipes on her YouTube channel and Instagram. Now recently, Makhija shared her version of a healthy dessert, in her Insta reels. Let's check it out.
Healthy dessert by celebrity nutritionist
"Craving a dessert? Well let me teach you this decadent avocado chocolate mousse," Makhija says in her Reels.
Avocados, as we all know, are loaded with the goodness of potassium and healthy fats that you can have guilt-free. Avocado is a versatile fruit which can be consumed in several ways.
The highlight of this avocado chocolate mousse is that it is sugar-free. Makhija uses honey as a sweetener for this simple yet savoury dish.
To prepare this avocado chocolate mousse, you need 2 avocados, 2 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder, 1 tsp vanilla extract, 1 tbsp honey, 3 tbsp of melted dark chocolate, a cup of coconut milk, and a pinch of sea salt (optional).
Now, add avocados in the food processor. Add cocoa powder for a nice colour and flavour and not really for the taste of it. Now add the vanilla extract, honey and coconut milk. Coconut milk will provide a creamy texture to the mousse. Now add the melted chocolate and blend all ingredients and voila, your very own healthy avocado chocolate mousse is ready!
And no, we are in no way referring that it is okay to eat the whole dish at once. Practicing portion control is the key to managing weight and avoiding weight gain.
Do try this delicious mousse as it can be prepared in just 15 minutes!
(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
