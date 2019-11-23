Feeling Under The Weather? Try This Low-Calorie Mushroom Soup By Shilpa Shetty For Some Comfort
Mushroom soup: If slight dip in the weather has taken a toll on your health, then this low-calorie mushroom soup by Shilpa Shetty Kundra is definitely going to make you feel better. What's more is that it is weight loss friendly as well!
This mushroom soup can be your go-to option when you are feeling under the weather
HIGHLIGHTS
- Mushrooms are available throughout the year
- Mushroom soup can give a boost to your immunity
- Mushroom can provide you with Vitamin D
Is the slight dip in weather making you feel chilly? Well, then it is indeed the perfect time to make some soups. Soups provide the much-needed warmth and comfort during the winter season. Make them with powerful kitchen ingredients and they can give a boost to immunity and also help you heal quickly from disease like cough and cold. Right on point is Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who took to Instagram to share a mouth-watering and comforting mushroom soup, which can be a perfect addition to your diet in winter.
Mushroom soup by Shilpa Shetty Kundra- Here's why you must try it
Mushroom is a great source of B-vitamins (riboflavin, pantothenic acid and niacin) that can give a boost to your immunity. They are also one of the rare food sources of Vitamin D, which facilitates better absorption of calcium in the body. Calcium and Vitamin D are together needed for strong and healthy bones. Mushrooms also contain traces of iron and selenium.
The best part about mushrooms is that they are available throughout the year. Getting access to mushrooms is convenient and it is also easy on your pocket. Low in carbs and calories, and high in fibre, mushrooms can be an ideal inclusion in your weight loss diet.
Mushroom soup: Method to prepare
To make mushroom soup, Shilpa recommends using four different kinds of mushrooms, namely, button mushrooms, shimeji mushrooms, Indian portobello mushrooms and shiitake mushrooms.
Take a pan and add 1 tsp of olive oil and 1 tsp butter in it. Once the two are slightly heated, add 1 tbsp of chopped garlic, 1/2 finely chopped onion and 3-4 sprigs of thyme. Add 200 gms of button and shimeji mushrooms, less than a handful of Indian portobello and shiitake mushrooms.
Shilpa says that in case you are not able to get access to different varieties of mushrooms, you can go ahead with button mushrooms as well. They are easily available as compared to the other varieties of mushrooms.
Now you need to add 1 cube of vegetable stock in 500 ml water and add it to the pan with other ingredients. Add salt to taste. (Check if the stalk cubes already have salt in them.) Now add 1/4 tsp of pepper and cover the pan with a lid. Let it come to a boil. Switch the burner off. Blend the mixture with a blender until you get the desired consistency.
Serve hot with garlic bread and a parsley twig for garnishing. This mushroom soup can be your go-to soup for when you are feeling gloomy or under the weather. It is extremely low in calories and yet filling in nature. It can safely be included in weight loss diet.
