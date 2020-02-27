Protein Day: Weight Loss And All Other Reasons Why Protein Is An Important Macronutrient
Protein day: The Indian Market Research Bureau (IMRB) report states that protein deficiency in Indians stands at 73%, measured for the recommended intake per day. Read here to know all the reasons why including protein in your diet is important for your health and overall well-being.
Protein day: It is important to consume 0.8 to 1 gm of protein per kg of your body weight every day
HIGHLIGHTS
- Eggs are one of the best food sources of protein
- Protein can help you weight loss and buildup of muscles
- You should include a variety of proteins in your diet
February 27 will now be observed as Protein Day every year. Over the last decade Indians lifestyle, dietary preferences, and eating habits have all significantly changed, as a result of shift in workplace culture, urbanisation, increased un-awareness, and ease of living. Majority of the Indians have transitioned to high carb, ready-to-eat, processed foods. Indians, especially in the urban areas, rely heavily on supermarkets, fast foods and easy ready to eat foods. And combination of this unhealthy diet, lack of un-awareness, and lifestyle of Indians have led to increased obesity and soaring rates of protein deficiency.
Protein Day: Objective and significance
Right To Protein, is a national-level public health campaign which has introduced India's first 'Protein Day' to draw public attention, raise awareness, and educate India on the health benefits of protein. The Right To Protein initiative will celebrate Protein Day in India every year on February 27. And this year marks the onset of an annual, national rally around the mission towards protein sufficiency in India. The main objective behind celebrating India Protein Day is to spread awareness across India, on the importance of nutrition, through protein consumption, especially around the time when the overall malnutrition is significantly high and nutrition level is below the required level. 71% of Indians have poor muscle health because if lack of adequate dietary protein.
Protein is essentially that one macronutrient responsible for everything from your toenail to your lock of hair. It is considered as the building block of your body. Almost every single function in your body is dependent on protein. Therefore, its awareness becomes of prime importance.
Protein day: Why it is important to include protein in your diet?
- The Indian Market Research Bureau (IMRB) report states that protein deficiency in Indians stands at 73%, measured for the recommended intake per day.
- 93% of Indians are unaware of their daily protein requirements
- While the recommended daily protein intake stands at 60-90 gms, Indians usually consume only about 10-30 gms.
This deficiency is more prevalent in urban and semi-urban India because of the high intake of processed foods, aerated beverages, and refreshments when compared to pulses and cereals.
Protein Day: Tips on how to increase your protein intake
1. Include a variety of protein sources in the diet: Lean meats and eggs are great sources of protein, but why not branch out a bit this Protein Day. Give quinoa a try, or lentils, edamame, or even tofu. The fact is that there are tons of protein-packed foods that can be prepared in delicious ways. You can have lentil soup, hummus made of chickpeas, bean wraps, quinoa pancakes, buckwheat porridge, egg on lentils, grilled chicken with sautéed veggies, smoked salmon, or a combination of one or more of these.
2. Eat the right amount: Ideal protein intake is anywhere around 0.8 to 1 gms of protein per kg of body weight- but age, activity level, muscle mass, physical goals, and your current health all play an important role. It is very important to know about the right amount of protein your body needs.
3. See a nutritionist: Examine your diet and seek professional advice on how much protein you need.
(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)
