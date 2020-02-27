ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Protein Day: Weight Loss And All Other Reasons Why Protein Is An Important Macronutrient

Protein Day: Weight Loss And All Other Reasons Why Protein Is An Important Macronutrient

Protein day: The Indian Market Research Bureau (IMRB) report states that protein deficiency in Indians stands at 73%, measured for the recommended intake per day. Read here to know all the reasons why including protein in your diet is important for your health and overall well-being.
  By: Nmami Agarwal  Updated: Feb 27, 2020 02:18 IST
3-Min Read
Protein Day: Weight Loss And All Other Reasons Why Protein Is An Important Macronutrient

Protein day: It is important to consume 0.8 to 1 gm of protein per kg of your body weight every day

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Eggs are one of the best food sources of protein
  2. Protein can help you weight loss and buildup of muscles
  3. You should include a variety of proteins in your diet

February 27 will now be observed as Protein Day every year. Over the last decade Indians lifestyle, dietary preferences, and eating habits have all significantly changed, as a result of shift in workplace culture, urbanisation, increased un-awareness, and ease of living. Majority of the Indians have transitioned to high carb, ready-to-eat, processed foods. Indians, especially in the urban areas, rely heavily on supermarkets, fast foods and easy ready to eat foods. And combination of this unhealthy diet, lack of un-awareness, and lifestyle of Indians have led to increased obesity and soaring rates of protein deficiency.

Protein Day: Objective and significance


RELATED STORIES
related

Protein Rich Nuts: This Diwali, Go Gaga Over These Protein-Rich Nuts And Keep The Festival Weight Away

Protein-rich nuts for Diwali 2019: Nuts are an essential part of Diwali celebrations and traditions. Read here to know about some of the healthiest nuts that are a rich source of protein that can help in keeping the holiday weight away.

related

Weight Loss Tips: Add These High Protein Low Carb Ingredients To Your Salad

Salads are the best weight loss meals. A low carb salad which is high in protein is will result in effective weight loss. Are you wondering are the various ingredients which you can use? Read here to know various ingredients to prepare a high protein and low carb salad.

Right To Protein, is a national-level public health campaign which has introduced India's first 'Protein Day' to draw public attention, raise awareness, and educate India on the health benefits of protein. The Right To Protein initiative will celebrate Protein Day in India every year on February 27. And this year marks the onset of an annual, national rally around the mission towards protein sufficiency in India. The main objective behind celebrating India Protein Day is to spread awareness across India, on the importance of nutrition, through protein consumption, especially around the time when the overall malnutrition is significantly high and nutrition level is below the required level. 71% of Indians have poor muscle health because if lack of adequate dietary protein.

Protein is essentially that one macronutrient responsible for everything from your toenail to your lock of hair. It is considered as the building block of your body. Almost every single function in your body is dependent on protein. Therefore, its awareness becomes of prime importance.

jka8dfog

Protein-rich foods can help in build up of muscles
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: 5 Protein-Rich Foods You Can Have On-The-Go

Protein day: Why it is important to include protein in your diet?

  • The Indian Market Research Bureau (IMRB) report states that protein deficiency in Indians stands at 73%, measured for the recommended intake per day.
  • 93% of Indians are unaware of their daily protein requirements
  • While the recommended daily protein intake stands at 60-90 gms, Indians usually consume only about 10-30 gms.

This deficiency is more prevalent in urban and semi-urban India because of the high intake of processed foods, aerated beverages, and refreshments when compared to pulses and cereals.

Also read: Eat More Protein And 6 Other Tips That Can Help You Lose Weight Without Dieting

Protein Day: Tips on how to increase your protein intake

1. Include a variety of protein sources in the diet: Lean meats and eggs are great sources of protein, but why not branch out a bit this Protein Day. Give quinoa a try, or lentils, edamame, or even tofu. The fact is that there are tons of protein-packed foods that can be prepared in delicious ways. You can have lentil soup, hummus made of chickpeas, bean wraps, quinoa pancakes, buckwheat porridge, egg on lentils, grilled chicken with sautéed veggies, smoked salmon, or a combination of one or more of these.

h2o7a3ao

Lentils are a rich source of vegetarian protein
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Eat the right amount: Ideal protein intake is anywhere around 0.8 to 1 gms of protein per kg of body weight- but age, activity level, muscle mass, physical goals, and your current health all play an important role. It is very important to know about the right amount of protein your body needs.

3. See a nutritionist: Examine your diet and seek professional advice on how much protein you need.

Also read: Top 5 Sources Of Protein For Vegetarians

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored By Zydus
 Sponsored

Myths About The Side Effects Of Sugar Free That One Must Not Believe

 

Home Remedies

Healthy Teas That Can Help You Get Rid Of Nausea And Upset Stomach
Healthy Teas That Can Help You Get Rid Of Nausea And Upset Stomach

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Specific Gut Bacteria May Be Linked To High Blood Pressure

Olive Oil In Mediterranean Diet May Help You Live Longer

Green Tea Plus Exercise May Reduce Fatty Liver Disease

Coronavirus Update: WHO Team Arrives In China As Death Toll Crosses 1000

Coronavirus Can Stay Infectious On Surfaces For Up To 9 Days, Says Research

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases