Keto Diet For Weight Loss: 5 Keto Mistakes You Should Avoid And Other Tips For Beginners
Is your keto diet not working? Keto diet also requires some precautions to achieve the best results. Here are some keto mistakes you might be making which are not letting you lose the required amount of weight.
Beginners can easily make mistakes while executing a keto diet
HIGHLIGHTS
- Keto diet has become very popular in the past few days
- A keto diet can help you reduce your blood sugar levels
- You should choose the right fat during a keto diet
Keto diet promises weight loss by restricting the number of carbs you consume. It has been one of the most discussed diets last year. A keto diet reduces the amount of carbs you consume, drastically and increases the intake of good fats for weight loss. A lot of people tried keto diet and lost weight. But in some cases, keto diet might not give the desired results. Poor execution of the diet enables you to lose weight. There are certain precautions one must keep in mind to make the best out their keto diet. Usually, beginners make keto mistakes due to the lack of knowledge about the proper execution of the diet. If your keto diet is not working and making it difficult for you to lose weight, then are here few keto mistakes you must watch out for.
Keto mistakes you must avoid
1. You are consuming too much fat suddenly
When you start cutting carbs on a keto diet, beginners often reduce carb intake completely. This leads to consumption of too much fat. This sudden drastic change can enable you to lose weight. You need to reduce the number of carbs gradually. Fats should also be consumed in restricted amount. You should plan your diet in such a way that you add fat and reduce carbs in moderation step by step. Small changes will help your body understand the diet well.
2. Lack of preparation
Changes in the diet can make you a little uncomfortable in the starting. You may experience some symptoms like nausea, cramps, fatigue and aches. These symptoms are called keto flu. These symptoms are more likely to appear during the first two weeks. You should be well prepared for such situations otherwise you will end up giving up on the diet. To ease these symptoms you can add other nutrients to your diet like potassium, sodium and magnesium.
3. Missing out all the vegetables
It is important to have vegetables even if you are on a keto diet. Vegetables will provide you many essential nutrients which are necessary for your body. Most vegetables contain carbs but it does not mean that you will remove vegetables completely from your diet. Add the right amount and variety of vegetables so that you receive all the nutrients and do not add too many carbs to your diet as well.
4. Eating the wrong fat
When you are consuming only fat, you should be able to understand the difference between good fat and bad fat. If you are consuming the wrong fat, that's where you are making a huge mistake. Intake of bad fats in huge quantity can revere the result of the diet.
5. Not drinking enough water
Proper hydration is essential for functioning of the human body. While focusing on what to eat and what not to, you must not miss water on a keto diet as well. Drink plenty of water to flush all the toxins out and ensure healthy functioning of the body. You also keep your hydration intact during your workout sessions.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
