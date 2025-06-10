Mallika Sherawat Unveils Her Skincare Routine With RediClinic Supplements
Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat reveals her inside-out skincare routine, featuring RediClinics Glutathione and Biotin supplements for glowing skin and healthy hair.
The Secret Behind Mallika Sherawat's Radiant Glow
Known for her radiant skin and age-defying beauty, Bollywood diva Mallika Sherawat has finally shared the secret behind her glowing complexion and luscious hair. Spoiler alert: it's not just about expensive facials or Instagram filters. During a wellness event in Mumbai, the actress opened up about her evolved approach to beauty, emphasizing the power of internal nourishment over topical treatments.
"I used to rely on serums, facials, and exotic masks, but the real transformation came when I started focusing on what's happening inside my body. True beauty begins at the cellular level." – Mallika Sherawat
At the core of her routine are two game-changing wellness products: RediClinic’s Glutathione and Biotin supplements.
Why Inside-Out Skincare is the Future
In a world obsessed with fleeting skincare trends, Mallika's holistic approach feels refreshingly timeless. She credits Glutathione for transforming her skin. "It's a game-changer," she says. "Glutathione supports detoxification, reduces oxidative stress, and protects against environmental damage from pollution, makeup, and long shooting schedules. Within weeks, I noticed a more even skin tone and reduced pigmentation."
Paired with Glutathione, Biotin has been her go-to for stronger hair and nails. "Biotin isn't just a buzzword—it's essential. Since using RediClinic's Biotin, I've seen less hair fall, thicker strands, and healthier nails," Mallika shares.
RediClinic crafts its supplements with science-backed ingredients, free from harmful fillers. Their Glutathione is sourced from 100% pure Japanese-grade materials and enhanced with Vitamin C for maximum absorption. The Biotin formula includes Keratin, Collagen, and Zinc, creating a comprehensive beauty-support system.
The Rise of Nutri-Beauty in India
The global beauty industry is shifting toward "beauty from within," and India is no exception. Nutraceuticals—supplements that combine nutrition and pharmaceuticals—are gaining traction among Indian consumers seeking long-term solutions for skin, hair, and overall wellness. RediClinic is leading this movement, offering high-quality, science-backed supplements that deliver results without harsh chemicals.
Mallika's organic endorsement reflects a broader mindset shift among Indian women, moving from reactive skincare to proactive, holistic wellness.
About RediClinic
RediClinic is a premium Indian wellness brand dedicated to delivering high-quality, scientifically formulated nutraceutical supplements. With a focus on purity and innovation, RediClinic uses trusted ingredients like 100% Japanese Glutathione to support skin, hair, and immunity. Loved by health-conscious consumers, RediClinic is redefining beauty and wellness in India.
