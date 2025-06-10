Home »  Health Supplements »  Mallika Sherawat Unveils Her Skincare Routine With RediClinic Supplements

Mallika Sherawat Unveils Her Skincare Routine With RediClinic Supplements

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat reveals her inside-out skincare routine, featuring RediClinics Glutathione and Biotin supplements for glowing skin and healthy hair.
   Sponsored Content  Updated: Jun 10, 2025 06:58 IST
2-Min Read
Mallika Sherawat Unveils Her Skincare Routine With RediClinic Supplements

The Secret Behind Mallika Sherawat's Radiant Glow

Known for her radiant skin and age-defying beauty, Bollywood diva Mallika Sherawat has finally shared the secret behind her glowing complexion and luscious hair. Spoiler alert: it's not just about expensive facials or Instagram filters. During a wellness event in Mumbai, the actress opened up about her evolved approach to beauty, emphasizing the power of internal nourishment over topical treatments.

Watch full interview on rediclinic's instagram - rediclinic_official



RELATED STORIES
related

RediClinic's Shilajit Supplement: The Ultimate Solution For Strength, Stamina, And Vitality

In today's fast-paced world, keeping up with daily demands can be exhausting. We often struggle to balance work, personal life, and health, which leads to decreased energy and stamina. Maintaining overall well-being becomes difficult, especially as we age.

related

Rediclinic's Biotin Supplement The Most Reliable Choice For Healthy Hair And Nails

Supplementing with vital nutrients guarantees you attain beauty from the inside, even though diet and lifestyle are important factors. The carefully formulated Biotin Supplement from RediClinic promotes general health and helps your skin, hair, and nails.

"I used to rely on serums, facials, and exotic masks, but the real transformation came when I started focusing on what's happening inside my body. True beauty begins at the cellular level." – Mallika Sherawat

At the core of her routine are two game-changing wellness products: RediClinic&rsquo;s Glutathione and Biotin supplements.



Why Inside-Out Skincare is the Future

In a world obsessed with fleeting skincare trends, Mallika's holistic approach feels refreshingly timeless. She credits Glutathione for transforming her skin. "It's a game-changer," she says. "Glutathione supports detoxification, reduces oxidative stress, and protects against environmental damage from pollution, makeup, and long shooting schedules. Within weeks, I noticed a more even skin tone and reduced pigmentation."

Paired with Glutathione, Biotin has been her go-to for stronger hair and nails. "Biotin isn't just a buzzword—it's essential. Since using RediClinic's Biotin, I've seen less hair fall, thicker strands, and healthier nails," Mallika shares.

RediClinic crafts its supplements with science-backed ingredients, free from harmful fillers. Their Glutathione is sourced from 100% pure Japanese-grade materials and enhanced with Vitamin C for maximum absorption. The Biotin formula includes Keratin, Collagen, and Zinc, creating a comprehensive beauty-support system.

The Rise of Nutri-Beauty in India

The global beauty industry is shifting toward "beauty from within," and India is no exception. Nutraceuticals—supplements that combine nutrition and pharmaceuticals—are gaining traction among Indian consumers seeking long-term solutions for skin, hair, and overall wellness. RediClinic is leading this movement, offering high-quality, science-backed supplements that deliver results without harsh chemicals.

Mallika's organic endorsement reflects a broader mindset shift among Indian women, moving from reactive skincare to proactive, holistic wellness.

About RediClinic

RediClinic is a premium Indian wellness brand dedicated to delivering high-quality, scientifically formulated nutraceutical supplements. With a focus on purity and innovation, RediClinic uses trusted ingredients like 100% Japanese Glutathione to support skin, hair, and immunity. Loved by health-conscious consumers, RediClinic is redefining beauty and wellness in India.

Ready to Glow Like Mallika?


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Unlock your best skin and hair with RediClinic's science-backed supplements. Start your journey to radiant beauty today! Visit the rediclinic's website

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases