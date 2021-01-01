New Year 2021: Here Is A Home Workout That Can Make Day 1 Of 2021 Power-Packed And Full Of Motivation!
New Year 2021: Thanks to fitness trainers like Yasmin Karachiwala, Vinod Channa, Kelsey Wells, Kayla Itsines and several others who share a variety of workouts that one can do at home without any hassle. These workouts can help you with weight loss, better fitness, stamina, strength and much more.
New Year 2021: This home workout requires no equipment
New Year 2021: It is the first day of the year. Lots of us try to either begin with workout, set new workout and fitness goals, or just do exercise on this day, in the hope of continuing with the same trend throughout the year. Now, we know that its too chilly to step outside for your workout. So in such a weather, home workouts would be the ideal choice. There are several workouts which you can do with no or bare minimum equipment.
Home workout to give a perfect start to your New Year 2021
Here's one home workout you can do today. It was Yasmin Karachiwala's last workout of the year. Perform 3-4 sets of each exercise for 45 seconds each and take 15 seconds of active rest between sets. The Mumbai-based fitness trainer has also shared modified versions of each exercise. If you are a beginner, the modified version of exercise will be a better option for you.
And this is not it. There's a way you can make the first workout of your year more challenging as well. In one of her recent posts on Instagram, Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines shares something that she does at the end of most of her workouts-planks. Planks is an effective exercise which comes under the category of full body workout. On the look of it, they may seem easy but are anything but easy.
In her IGTV, Itsines shares a plank finisher, which includes several variations of the plank exercise. "Planking can be kind of boring. So in this plank finisher, we are going to plank for two minutes, while changing the exercise after every 30 seconds," she says in the video.
This plank finisher can be a perfect to challenge yourself at the end of your workouts. You can do this plank finisher as the only workout today. It will take only two minutes. Do three laps to challenge yourself.
Otherwise, the plank finisher workout shared below can be done at the end of a cardio or weight training or any other workout that you are doing today.
You need to do the following:
- Plank & Reach - 30 seconds
- Side Planks - 60 seconds (30 each side)
- Extended Plank - 30 seconds
Watch the video carefully to see how each exercise is done. This plank finisher can be perfect to level up your workouts at home.
Now this can make your day one of 2021 power-packed and full of motivation! Happy New Year everyone!
