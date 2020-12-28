Weight Loss: Burn Calories In Just 15 Minutes With This High Intensity Home Workout
Weight loss: If you have a small space at your home and also don't have any equipment, then too this workout can be your perfect pick as it requires no equipment whatsoever.
This home workout can be done on a day you are short on time
HIGHLIGHTS
- This workout can help aid weight loss
- It is high in intensity and can make you push your limits
- You can do it anytime, anywhere
If you had planned to start your workout with a bang from this Monday, but couldn't make through a morning workout, then here's something you can do. We totally understand that there's a cold wave throughout the country and making it through a morning workout, when the temperatures are even lower, may be a struggle. So here's something that you can do for your evening workout today. Shared by Kelsey Wells, Sweat trainer, on its official Instagram post, this express workout can be completed in just 15 minutes.
Weight loss: Short and quick high intensity workout to burn some calories
This workout is ideal to be done today, if you feel you have a packed schedule. If you are travelling and are thinking of ways to do a pumped-up workout, this one should be your ideal choice.
If you have a small space at your home and also don't have any equipment, then too this workout can be your perfect pick as it requires no equipment whatsoever. In case you want to up your daily workout game by making it more intense and challenging, then you gotta try this workout shared in the video below.
All you need to complete this workout is a mat, towel, water bottle, your favourite workout playlist, and of course, the motivation to exercise. Though this workout can be completed 15 minutes, but is of quite high intensity.
The workout targets your abs and shoulders and includes a total of four exercises. You can do it at home right now, if you have 15 minutes to spare. Here's what you need to do:
- Bear Crawl - 50 seconds
- X Mountain Climber - 50 seconds
- Inchworms - 50 seconds
- Push-up to Side Plank - 50 seconds
Rest: 60 seconds
Set a timer and try to complete three laps. You can do the exercises slowly, but make sure you don't compromise on the technique. Watch the video below to see how each exercise is done.
