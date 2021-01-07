ASK OUR EXPERTS

Weight Loss: Get Your Glutes Burning With This Short And Quick Home Workout

Weight loss: The workout takes very small space and can also be done quietly. So if you have guests over or kids sleeping, or simply want to do a workout without really letting anyone else know, then this glutes workout is the perfect choice.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jan 7, 2021 04:52 IST
4-Min Read
Weight Loss: Get Your Glutes Burning With This Short And Quick Home Workout

This glutes workout requires very less space

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. This workout requires no equipment
  2. It includes exercises that can help you have a toned butt
  3. It can be done anytime, anywhere

Weight loss: A glutes workout is a must if you want toned thighs and butt. And if it has been a while since you last worked on your glutes, then here's a workout you can do with absolutely no equipment, at the comfort of your home. Shared by Sweat trainer Kelsey Wells, this workout is of a short duration. It makes for a perfect choice on days you have a packed schedule and cannot churn out one complete hour or two for exercise alone.

Quick glutes workout you can do at home


The workout takes very small space and can also be done quietly. So if you have guests over or kids sleeping, or simply want to do a workout without really letting anyone else know, then this glutes workout is the perfect choice. It includes no jumping exercises.

Also read: This Glutes Workout Is Perfect To Tone And Strengthen Your Butt- Try It Now!

You can either do it as a stand alone workout or add it to your cardio or weight training routine to challenge yourself. The work has a superset and a circuit. You need to complete three laps of the superset, with a rest of 30 seconds after each exercise.

The circuit needs to be done for three laps, and a rest of 30 seconds after each exercise.

Also read: Weight Loss: Get Your Glutes Burning With This Quiet And Low-Impact, Yet Effective Workout

Here's the workout:

Superset: Complete 3 laps, 30 second rest between exercise

  • Fire Hydrant: 40 reps (20 per side)
  • Sumo Squat: 15 reps

Circuit: Complete 3 laps, with a 30 second rest between each.

  • Glute Bridge: 40 seconds
  • Glute Kickback: 40 seconds (20 per side)
  • Clam: 40 seconds (20 per side)

Watch the video below to see how each exercise is done. This workout can surely get your glutes burning. Try it now and let us know how you felt doing it, in the comments below!


Also read: Squats: 7 Different Types Of Squats And Their Health Benefits

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Food For Thought: Nutrition In Lung Cancer

 

