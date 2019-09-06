ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Weight Loss Diet: Know How The Clean Eating Diet Can Help You Manage Weight And Be Disease-Free

Weight Loss Diet: Know How The Clean Eating Diet Can Help You Manage Weight And Be Disease-Free

Clean eating diet: Do you think that clean eating means going vegetarian or vegan? Read this to know what exactly is clean eating and why you must adopt this lifestyle change immediately!
  By: Garima Arora  Updated: Sep 6, 2019 06:16 IST
3-Min Read
Weight Loss Diet: Know How The Clean Eating Diet Can Help You Manage Weight And Be Disease-Free

Clean eating diet involves staying away from everything processed and packaged

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Eat only organic and naturally available foods for clean eating diet
  2. Eating seasonal is a part of clean eating diet
  3. The diet can keep you fit and healthy

As a term, 'clean eating' is often confused with eating only vegetarian food or even vegan food. However, nutritionists don't think likewise. According to them, clean eating is nothing but sourcing food from natural and organic sources. Yes, clean eating can be done when you are a non-vegetarian as well. For those who are aspiring to lose weight, get a much-needed body detox or cleanse, manage weight or treat autoimmune diseases like type 2 diabetes, thyroid and PCOD (to name a few), clean eating can take you a long way.

Weight loss: What is clean eating diet?


RELATED STORIES

Weight Loss Tips: Burn Belly Fat Quickly With This Short Core-Strengthening Workout; Watch Video

Weight loss tips: Celebrity fitness trainer Kayla Itsines shares a quick core workout that can help you with weight loss and get rid of belly fat. Watch her video and try it right now!

Why Are Fats Important For You? Know The Different Between Good Fats And Unhealthy Fats

Dietary fats are important for your health and overall well-being. However, you need to choose healthier versions of fats in contrast to the ones you get from fried, junk and processed food. Read here to know more about why fats are important for you.

"Clean eating diet includes eating food that is not processed. Eating foods that are grown with minimum amount of pesticides-commonly known as organic foods-can be termed as clean eating," says nutritionist Dr Rupali Dutta.

She goes on to add that clean eating diet is also about eating seasonal foods. Fruits, pulses and vegetables will benefit your body in the most nourishing way when they are consumed according the season in which they are available. The idea of eating seasonal foods is also advocated by celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. "Eating food in a wholesome, nourishing way - the way nature has given it to us, at the right time, in the right combination, is clean eating diet," says Dr Rupali.

7j0co20o

Processed, packaged and junk food are off the table in clean eating diet
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Forget Low-Carb Diet, Eat These 6 Fruits For Quick Weight Loss

According to the Delhi-based nutritionist, non-vegetarian diets too can be followed for clean eating. "Avoid processed meat. Try to avail freshly-cut meat from animals that are ethically raised," she says.

All you need to do is take care of your food combinations so as to ensure you get optimum nutrition from your meals. Practice portion control and use lesser oil for cooking in order to avoid weight gain. Even if your meals include meat preparations, fruits and vegetables hold their own value and should be a part of your diet.

Agrees nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan, who feels that clean eating is "eating as close to nature as possible."

Also read: Quick Weight Loss: Dieting Or Lifestyle Management, Know What You Should Stick To

She gives the following steps for clean eating:

1. Always check, how close the food in question is to its original form and how far it has been processed. Prefer home-cooked food as much as possible.

3s00q2qo

Eat home-cooked food most of the times if you are following a clean eating diet
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Choose organically grown foods only. See how far the food must have travelled to reach you. Stick to locally available foods that don't come wrapped in plastic films.

3. Start partnering with farmers directly to get produce directly from them. This will ensure a healthier lifestyle and will benefit farmers too. It is an effective way to prevent lifestyle diseases, which in the long run will help save a lot of money you would otherwise have to spend on healthcare.

"To achieve a sustainable lifestyle, start with one step at a time. Start slow and get comfortable with each step before moving to the next," suggests Mugdha.

Also read: Gut Health: 4 Simple Dietary Changes To Improve Your Gut Health

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Hair Care : Prepare This Hair Mask With Just Two Ingredients To Fight Hair Problems
Hair Care : Prepare This Hair Mask With Just Two Ingredients To Fight Hair Problems

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Organs Of Brain Dead Man Transplanted On Four Patients

Doing These 5 Things Can Reduce Your Risk Of Alzheimer's By 60 Percent

AI Can Spot Depression Through Sound Of Your Voice

Chinese Scientists Develop Tumour-Specific Anti-Cancer Therapy

Matcha Tea Reduces Anxiety: Other Health Benefits Of Matcha Tea

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases