Weight Loss Diet: Fitness Trainer Shares Quick And Simple Homemade Desserts You Can Have Guilt-Free
Weight loss diet Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines shared a few healthy dessert ideas on Instagram
HIGHLIGHTS
- You need not restrict yourself even if you are trying to lose weight
- Enjoy your favourite foods
- The key is to practice portion control and be mindful of what you eat
If you have a sweet tooth, there's always room for dessert. Whether you want to lose weight or not, eating desserts is simply inevitable for some of us. And no, you must not stop yourself from eating your favourite foods. Barring those who have an underlying health condition like diabetes, high cholesterol, blood pressure or thyroid, all of us must enjoy the privilege of eating our favourite foods, including desserts. This is not to infer that you can mindlessly eat sugary foods every day. But to say that you can satisfy your sweet tooth by practicing portion control and making some smart food choice.
Healthy desserts that you can eat on a weight loss diet
As surprising as it may sounds, there are healthy desserts that you can eat guilt-free, even if you are trying to lose weight. Some options of weight loss friendly desserts were shared by sweat trainer Kayla Itsines on Instagram.
In her post, Itsines talks about how many people ask her if they can eat dessert when they are trying to get fitter or leaner. "Of course you can eat dessert" is her reply to all of these questions.
"Rather than restricting yourself and saying "I will not eat dessert", just try to make good choices when it comes to your food! If you feel like something sweet, there are lots of healthy options you can enjoy," she adds.
Here are some examples of healthy desserts you can have on your weight loss diet:
1. Yogurt with honey and cinnamon: This or the simple mishti doi (curd and sugar) can be a healthy and delicious dessert option. Itsines recommends adding honey to Greek yogurt, with some cinnamon on the top.
2. A couple squares of dark chocolate. You can choose the one with cocoa content of your choice.
3. A small of bowl of fruit like berries, grapes, apples or pomegranate.
4. A herbal tea with some jaggery or honey.
All of these dessert options you can have regularly, while practicing portion control. You can also have doughnuts, cakes and ice-creams, but do it all in a balanced fashion by eating in small or moderate quantities.
The idea is to enjoy food, without restricting or being too harsh on yourself. It is the only way to get leaner, fitter and healthier!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
