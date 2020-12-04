ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Weight Loss Diet: Fitness Trainer Shares Quick And Simple Homemade Desserts You Can Have Guilt-Free

Weight Loss Diet: Fitness Trainer Shares Quick And Simple Homemade Desserts You Can Have Guilt-Free

Weight loss: All of these dessert options you can have regularly, while practicing portion control. You can also have doughnuts, cakes and ice-creams, but do it all in a balanced fashion by eating in small or moderate quantities.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Garima Arora Updated: Dec 4, 2020 03:15 IST
2-Min Read
Weight Loss Diet: Fitness Trainer Shares Quick And Simple Homemade Desserts You Can Have Guilt-Free

Weight loss diet Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines shared a few healthy dessert ideas on Instagram

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. You need not restrict yourself even if you are trying to lose weight
  2. Enjoy your favourite foods
  3. The key is to practice portion control and be mindful of what you eat

If you have a sweet tooth, there's always room for dessert. Whether you want to lose weight or not, eating desserts is simply inevitable for some of us. And no, you must not stop yourself from eating your favourite foods. Barring those who have an underlying health condition like diabetes, high cholesterol, blood pressure or thyroid, all of us must enjoy the privilege of eating our favourite foods, including desserts. This is not to infer that you can mindlessly eat sugary foods every day. But to say that you can satisfy your sweet tooth by practicing portion control and making some smart food choice.

Healthy desserts that you can eat on a weight loss diet


RELATED STORIES
related

Weight Loss: Here's How Scam 1992 Actor Pratik Gandhi Lost 10 Kgs In 58 Days- Watch Video

How Pratik Gandhi Lost Weight: For the first time ever in my life I had gained great amount of weight with great difficulty, said Gandhi. The actor shared glimpses of his homebound workout on Instagram. Watch video here.

related

The Many Ways Adding A Side Salad To Your Meals Can Help You

A side salad is an interesting way to increase your vegetable intake. And this basic salad can be prepared quickly an easily. It is good to taste and can add that extra crunch and munch to even a simple meal like dal, roti and subzi.

Newsbeep

As surprising as it may sounds, there are healthy desserts that you can eat guilt-free, even if you are trying to lose weight. Some options of weight loss friendly desserts were shared by sweat trainer Kayla Itsines on Instagram.

Also read: Winter Health Tips: 3 Expert Tips To Stay Fit And Healthy This Season

In her post, Itsines talks about how many people ask her if they can eat dessert when they are trying to get fitter or leaner. "Of course you can eat dessert" is her reply to all of these questions.

"Rather than restricting yourself and saying "I will not eat dessert", just try to make good choices when it comes to your food! If you feel like something sweet, there are lots of healthy options you can enjoy," she adds.

5v38cr3

Be mindful even when you want to eat desserts
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Getting Kids To Eat Healthy: 5 Tips Parents Should Follow

Here are some examples of healthy desserts you can have on your weight loss diet:

1. Yogurt with honey and cinnamon: This or the simple mishti doi (curd and sugar) can be a healthy and delicious dessert option. Itsines recommends adding honey to Greek yogurt, with some cinnamon on the top.

2. A couple squares of dark chocolate. You can choose the one with cocoa content of your choice.

3. A small of bowl of fruit like berries, grapes, apples or pomegranate.

4. A herbal tea with some jaggery or honey.

All of these dessert options you can have regularly, while practicing portion control. You can also have doughnuts, cakes and ice-creams, but do it all in a balanced fashion by eating in small or moderate quantities.

Also read: Healthy Fats Vs Unhealthy Fats: Here's What You Need To Know


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

The idea is to enjoy food, without restricting or being too harsh on yourself. It is the only way to get leaner, fitter and healthier!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Winter Foods Diabetics Should Avoid
Exercising: Tips For Beginners
Why You Must Have Amla This Winter
Dry Skin In Winter: Try These Quick Fixes
COPD Causes And Symptoms
Diabetes-Friendly Snacks
Blood Sugar Control During Diwali
Tricks To Avoid Festive Weight Gain
Dry Fasting: Know The Benefits And Side Effects
Pregnancy Myths: These Might Surprise You!

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Its Lung Cancer Awareness Month: If You're A Non-Smoker, You're At Risk Too

 

Home Remedies

5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More
5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

More Than Half Of People In Their Twenties In Urban India Likely To Develop Diabetes In Lifetime: Study

Diabetic Eye Disease Associated With High Risk Of Severe COVID-19, Finds Study

Vitamin D Supplements Can Reduce Cancer Risk, New Study Finds; Know How You Can Get Adequate Vitamin D

This Electronic Patch Can Monitor, Treat Heart Disease, Say Scientists

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases