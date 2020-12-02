Winter Foods Diabetics Should Avoid

Image credit: Getty
With a change in season, the locally available food changes as well. Diabetics need to eat foods that don't cause blood sugar spikes.
Image credit: Getty
Type 2 diabetes can be controlled, and even reversed by following a healthy diet and lifestyle. Here are some foods that they should avoid in winter.
Video credit: Getty
Foods like paranthas, makki roti, poori aloo seem irresistible in winter. But they result in rapid blood sugar spikes and must be avoided by diabetics.
Image credit: Getty
Fried foods are rich in trans fats, which increase inflammation and insulin resistance, says nutritionist Nmami Agarwal.
Image credit: Getty
Diabetic patients should limit or avoid high-fat cuts of meat. They're high in saturated fats, which can increase risk of diabetes.
Image credit: Getty
This winter delicacy has a high glycemic index. Diabetics should avoid its consumption or eat it strictly in moderation.
Image credit: iStock
Though oranges are a rich source of Vitamin C, orange juice is loaded with sugar, and lacks fibre or protein that slows down the spike in sugar.
Image credit: Getty
Diabetics should drink alcohol in moderation. Patients taking insulin are at higher risk of hypoglycemia, which is linked to alcohol consumption.
Image credit: Getty
Video credit:Getty
For More Stories
likethis check out: