Winter Foods Diabetics Should Avoid


Image credit: Getty

Diabetes diet

With a change in season, the locally available food changes as well. Diabetics need to eat foods that don't cause blood sugar spikes.

Image credit: Getty

type 2 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes can be controlled, and even reversed by following a healthy diet and lifestyle. Here are some foods that they should avoid in winter. 

Video credit: Getty

heavy breakfasts

Foods like paranthas, makki roti, poori aloo seem irresistible in winter. But they result in rapid blood sugar spikes and must be avoided by diabetics. 

Image credit: Getty

fried foods

Fried foods are rich in trans fats, which increase inflammation and insulin resistance, says nutritionist Nmami Agarwal.

Image credit: Getty

red meat

Diabetic patients should limit or avoid high-fat cuts of meat. They're high in saturated fats, which can increase risk of diabetes. 

Image credit: Getty

makki roti

This winter delicacy has a high glycemic index. Diabetics should avoid its consumption or eat it strictly in moderation. 

Image credit: iStock

orange juice

Though oranges are a rich source of Vitamin C, orange juice is loaded with sugar, and lacks fibre or protein that slows down the spike in sugar.

Image credit: Getty

Alcohol

Diabetics should drink alcohol in moderation. Patients taking insulin are at higher risk of hypoglycemia, which is linked to alcohol consumption.

Image credit: Getty

Video credit:Getty

For More Stories
likethis check out:

 doctor.ndtv.com