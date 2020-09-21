Getting Kids To Eat Healthy: 5 Tips Parents Should Follow
It can be quite difficult to make your kids eat healthy. Kids are usually fond of sweets and unhealthy snacks. These are loaded with calories and deprived of nutrition generally. Children require optimum nutrition for healthy growth and development. It also helps in proving optimum energy for the different activities children perform on day to day basis. Inculcating healthy eating habits since childhood helps in building healthy eating habits in later life. Fresh fruits, lots of vegetables and freshly prepared homemade food are best for your kids. These are free of preservatives, added colours and sugar. Here are some tips for all the parents that can help them make their kids healthy.
Parenting tips: Know how to make your kids eat healthy
1. Fix a schedule
Set a proper meal time for your kids. It will help them understand when they are hunger and help prevent overeating or skipping meals. Sitting together at the same time each day for breakfast, lunch and dinner will help your kids eat healthy.
2. Make it look interesting
Kids love colours. Adding colourful vegetables to each meal will make it interesting for the kids. You can take a cookie cutter and cut vegetables into different shapes for your kids. You need to show your creativity in making foods look interesting for your kids.
3. Cook your kids' favourites
Avoid eating out too often to make your kids eat healthy. Cook fresh foods at home. Try cooking your kids' favourites foods at home with a healthy twist like adding a lot of veggies to their burgers. Eating homemade food is also good for your health.
4. Do not neglect fibre
Fibre should be an essential part of your as well as your kids' diet. It helps in keeping you full for longer and helps eliminate consumption of extra and unwanted calories. You can keep your digestion in good shape. Adding fibre rich fruits and vegetables will help your kids stay away from processed snacks.
5. Be a good mentor
As a parent, you are the best teacher for your kids. Seeing you eat healthy will make your kids choose healthy. Make healthy changes to your diet so that your kids follow the same.
