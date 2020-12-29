ASK OUR EXPERTS

Weight Loss At Home: 6 Diet Tips From Expert That Won't Fail

Weight Loss At Home: 6 Diet Tips From Expert That Won't Fail

Weight loss: In order to add more volume to your plate, fill it up with veggies. So for example, if you are having a simple meal like dal rice, but don't feel satiated after eating in that portion, you can load up on some veggies in the form of a salad.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Garima Arora Updated: Dec 29, 2020 05:12 IST
3-Min Read
Weight Loss At Home: 6 Diet Tips From Expert That Wont Fail

Weight loss: Plan your meals beforehand to manage your diet at home

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Eat your favourite foods, but practice portion control
  2. Add fruits and veggies to your plate for volume
  3. Cook food in single servings to make portion control easy for you

Weight loss at home: Regular exercise and a healthy diet should be your primary concerns. Regularity and consistency is the key when it comes to losing weight, and we understand that many would struggle achieving them. Nutritonist Rachel Paul, who goes by the name collegenutritionist on Instagram, recently shared simple and effective tips that can help you with weight loss at home. Losing weight or controlling your calorie intake at home maybe easier said than done. You may be hit by boredom and stress eating way too much and this might make losing weight more difficult than it already is.

Weight loss at home: Diet tips that won't fail


1. Practicing portion control is the key when it comes to losing weight. In her Reel, Paul shares that you must buy some foods in single servings, or cook them in single servings, for easy portioning. It serves the dual purpose of practicing portion control and preventing overeating with fairly less effort from your end.

2. In order to add more volume to your plate, fill it up with veggies. So for example, if you are having a simple meal like dal rice, but don't feel satiated after eating in that portion, you can load up on some veggies in the form of a salad. It adds additional flavour to your dishes along with providing you with fibre, a nutrient which fills you up quickly and can keep you full for longer. Fibre-rich foods, like fresh fruits and vegetables, can improve digestion, prevent constipation and can reduce overall calorie intake, thus aiding weight loss.

Add more vegetables to your meals for additional fibre intake and weight loss benefits
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Practice meal prepping. Fix one day of the week when you can sit down and plan in each and every meal that you're going to have in the coming week. Planning for a week or for a few days is totally your call. It is an effective way to avoid the "don't know what to eat" situation, which can be especially helpful if you are trying to lose weight.

4. Keep your fridge clean and organised. Get rid of all the unhealthy, packaged and junk food, which do more harm than good.

5. Portion out your snacks in the amount that is right for your body. Select a small bowl in which you can add your snacks like nuts, seeds, ghee-roasted makhanas or roasted black chanas. Make sure you add just the right amount that will satisfy your hunger in between meals, but will also not affect your appetite for the next meal.

6. Plan your favourite dessert. It could be cubes of dark chocolate, gajjak (which is currently in season), jaggery, or even a spoonful or two of ice cream. "Restriction mentality doesn't work," writes Paul in her video.

Along with these diet tips, you need to exercise regularly. Sleep well, take less stress, say no to smoking and drinking alcohol. All of this can help you lose weight effectively and sustainably.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc.

