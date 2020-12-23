ASK OUR EXPERTS

Add These Weight-Loss Friendly Foods To Your Diet For Effective Results

Add These Weight-Loss Friendly Foods To Your Diet For Effective Results

Weight loss tips: Certain foods and drinks can help in weight loss. Here 's a list of foods you should not miss for effective results.
  Dec 23, 2020
3-Min Read
Add These Weight-Loss Friendly Foods To Your Diet For Effective Results

Weight loss tips: You need to burn more calories than you consume to shed weight

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Exercise regularly to maintain a healthy weight
  2. Drink enough water throughout the day to flush toxins
  3. Add fibre-rich foods to your diet to suppress hunger

A well-balanced diet can help you maintain a healthy weight and overall health. In order to lose weight, you need to consume fewer calories than you burn. Metabolism is another important factor which determines how much weight you will lose. It is the rate at which your body generated energy from the diet consumed. Better metabolism results in better weight loss. Diet is an important factor which affects both metabolism and your weight loss process. Several foods can keep you full for longer and reduce overall calorie consumption while others can boost your metabolism. Here are some foods which can speed up your weight loss.

Weight loss tips: Foods which can help you lose weight


1. Eggs

A hard-boiled egg contains very few calories with a high amount of protein. A good dosage of protein reduces appetite. You can consume hard-boiled egg for breakfast or as an evening snack. You can also prepare a salad with boiled egg and green leafy vegetables for a filling meal.

hpg1984g

Eggs are loaded with protein, biotin, calcium and vitamin A and D
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Oats

Oats are loaded with fibre. Adding oats to your diet can make you feel less hungry and boost your digestion too. Adding freshly chopped fruits on the top of the oats will add to the nutritional value and overall fibre content.

Also read: Walking Mistakes To Avoid For Weight Loss

3. Avocados

Avocados are loaded with healthy fats and fibre which can keep you satisfied for longer. These are also loaded with vitamin C, folate, potassium, vitamin E, and vitamin K. Avocado also contain very few carbs with high healthy fats, making it suitable for keto diet.

Also read: Weight Loss Tips: Boost Your Metabolism With These Foods And Drinks To Lose Weight Effectively

4. Nuts

Nuts are a powerhouse of nutrition. Adding just a handful of nuts can help ensure the intake of essential nutrients and assist in weight loss too. But consume nuts in moderation as these are high in calories. You can snack on some nuts in the evening or add them as a topping.

m8acfqng

Consume nuts in moderation when trying to lose weight
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Water

Something as simple as drinking water can help in weight management. Adequate water consumption helps in detoxification and removes toxins from the body. It will also make you eat less. During the winter season, many forget to enough water. So, carry a water bottle with you to ensure enough water consumption.

Also read: Weight Loss: 7 Surprising Weight Loss Tips You Must Follow


For a healthy weight loss, exercise regularly and consume a well-balanced diet with essential nutrients. Following a crash diet may lead to nutritional deficiencies or certain side effects.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

Trending Diseases