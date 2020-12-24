Excess Weight Can Increase The Risk Of Cancer- Here's What You Need To Know
Excessive body fat can lead to chronic inflammation. The excess inflammation can make the pancreas release more insulin. Excess fat cells also make extra oestrogen. Extra hormones can trigger the body cells to divide more. These new cells can result in formation of tumours.
Being overweight can be bad for you for several reasons
HIGHLIGHTS
- Obesity and being overweight can increase cancer risk
- Obesity is a complex disease which needs medical intervention
- Your BMI determines if you are obese or not
Being overweight is bad for your for several reasons. It increases the risk of obesity, diabetes, thyroid issues, PCOD and several other health conditions related to hormonal imbalance. What's more shocking is that studies have found that obesity is responsible for 20% of cancer deaths in women and 14% in men. For every unit increase in body mass index (BMI), the death rate increased by 10%, the study found, reports ANI. It further reported that since 2014, 40% of cancers were linked to obesity.
How does obesity increase the risk of cancer?
The good news, however, is that the increased risk caused by obesity can be reduced and managed by treating obesity, the root cause of it.
It is important to understand that obesity is a progressive, complex and multifactorial disease which needs medical intervention. Your BMI determines if you are obese or not. It measures body weight in relation to height. BMI more than 30 is classified as class 1 obesity; above 35 is class 2 serious obesity; and above 40 is classified as class 3 severe obesity.
For people who fall in the category of class 2 or class 3 obesity, losing weight through normal diet and exercise routine may be difficult. Bariatric weight loss surgery can be of help. But you need to consult your doctor to thoroughly find out if bariatric surgery is absolutely safe for you!
Besides, here's a workout plan that can help you lose weight safely at home. Along with this, you need to follow a low-calorie diet plan, but ensure that you don't miss out on the nutrition as well.
Here's a high intensity no jumping workout you can do at home. All you need is a pair of dumbbells to do this workout. Watch the video below to see how each exercise is done. Make sure you get the technique right too.
