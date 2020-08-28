Weight Loss: 4 Tips To Make No Equipment Workouts More Effective
Weight loss: To make no-equipment workouts more effective, focus on high-intensity exercises and exercises that target your full body. Here are some more tips from a celebrity fitness expert.
Weight loss: Do exercises that target multiple muscle groups as part of no-equipment workouts
HIGHLIGHTS
- Focus on full body workouts
- Do include cardio exercises in your routine
- Do body balancing and stabilising exercises
Many people are of the belief that lifting weights in the gym and workout out on bulky machines are the only effective way to workout. However, this statement is far from the truth. Using your own body weight to do exercises can still be an effective way to complete your daily workouts. Celebrity fitness trainer Kayla Itsines, who recently curated a zero-equipment workout, says that its just a myth that zero equipment workouts are not as effective as workouts that are done with gym equipment.
Talking about her workouts that can be done without equipment, she says that it is helping her feel stronger, fitter and more confident.
Also read: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Announce Pregnancy: Here's An Expert Recommended Go-To Pregnancy Workout
Here are a few ways that you can make workouts with no equipment work for you:
1. Do high intensity workouts. Include cardiovascular exercises in your routine as they help in getting your heart rate up and even improve your fitness.
#BBG ZERO EQUIPMENT GLUTES & ABS!! My BBG Zero Equipment program is a mixture of bodyweight high-intensity training, and bodyweight strength training. If you enjoy these training styles, then this program is perfect for you! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ All of my BBG Zero Equipment workouts can be done ANYWHERE, at ANY TIME. If you love working out from home, at the park, on the beach, or even at the gym, you CAN do this program! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Glutes and abs is one of my MOST requested workouts, so I've created a ZERO EQUIPMENT glutes & abs workout that you are going to LOVE! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Bent-Leg Sit-Up & Reach - 16 reps (8 per side) Side Plank & Hip Abduction - 20 reps (10 per side) Single-Leg Glute Bridge - 20 reps (10 per side) Frog Pump - 15 reps Plank & Leg Lift - 20 reps (10 per side) Ab Bikes - 40 reps ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Complete 3 laps! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Ladies, there's ZERO in your way! Update or download @SWEAT and get started today! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ www.kaylaitsines.com/BBGZeroEquipment ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #BBGathome #SWEATathome #BBGZeroEquipment #gluteworkout #absworkout
2. Do exercises that target multiple muscle groups. This will not only bring more variety to your workouts but will also make them more challenging.
Also read: Zero-Equipment Full-Body Workout You Can Do Till The Time Its Completely Safe To Hit The Gym
3. Do full-body workouts as frequently as possible. "Your body will need more oxygen to perform these exercises, which will challenge your fitness," says Itsines in the caption of her Insta post.
4. Do body balancing and stabilising exercises as they can challenge your core strength and improve joint stability.
When we started doing our workout classes and bootcamps we had only a few women turn up each time. Gradually bit by bit word spread about my 28 minute workouts in the park where you got a really great workout and had fun. We started seeing more and more women turning up from all over Adelaide. But at the start Tobi and I used to play a game where we would guess how many people would turn up for that session. Luckily we started getting it wrong most times as the classes started filling up. It's been such a great experience from running bootcamps for just 10 women, to having bootcamp-style workouts in my BBG Zero Equipment program in the SWEAT app - and literally thousands of women trying my newest program in the first month. The journey so far has been incredible and I can't wait to continue it all with an even bigger BBG community of women behind me. Swipe to see a throwback clip and a workout from BBG Zero Equipment that you can do anytime anywhere. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ kaylaitsines.com/BBGZeroEquipment ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #BBG #BBGZeroEquipment #BBGathome #SWEATathome #BBGcommunity
The idea is to understand that a lot can be done at home without hefty gym equipment. What is needed on priority is the motivation to be regular at exercise and the discipline to follow a healthy lifestyle.
Also read: 10 Minutes Is All It Takes To Complete This Upper Body Workout For Women
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.