Weight Loss: Zero-Equipment Full-Body Workout You Can Do Till The Time Its Completely Safe To Hit The Gym
Gyms are open but its still not safe to workout in a crowded place. Try this full body workout by fitness trainer Kayla Itsines. It can be completely in 30 minutes!
This full body workout includes a total of five exercises
- This workout can be done within half an hour
- It can tone your arms, legs, back and glutes
- It can make you sweat and help you burn calories
Gyms are now open in many parts of country but many would still avoid going to the gym, citing lack of safety. This is because the COVID-19 pandemic is still very much widespread, with the number of cases increasing massively every day. The last thing one wants is to take risk and catch this very contagious infection. Thus, having workouts that involve minimal or zero equipment can be helpful in keeping you fit and healthy. Celeb fitness trainer Kayla Itsines recently took to Instagram to share a zero-equipment workout that you can do anytime, anywhere.
Zero equipment workout you can do anytime, anywhere
The workout shared by Itsines is a full body workout which requires no equipment but can definitely make you sweat. It includes a total of five exercises which are going to work on your arms, abs, back and thighs.
Following are the six exercises included in the workout:
- Kneel to knee-up: 20 reps (10 on each side)
- Plank jack and shoulder tap: 20 reps (10 per side)
- Plank dips: 20 reps (10 on each side)
- Pop squat and twist: 20 reps (10 on each side)
- 3-way mountain climber: 24 (12 per side)
Set up a timer and see in how much time you are able to do one lap. Complete 3 laps to complete a pumped-up workout routine. This full body workout is likely to be completed in half an hour's time.
The beauty of this workout is that it can be done anytime, anywhere. It is basically ideal for those who find it difficult to follow a workout routine. Let's do this!
