Watch: Here Are The Signs You Might Be Lactose Intolerant
Lactose intolerance can increase incidence of gassiness. Fermentation of lactose in colon increases production of hydrogen, methane and carbon dioxide. Read here to know other discomforting symptoms caused by being lactose intolerant.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Lactose intolerance can cause stomach pain
- Bloating and constipation can be signs of lactose intolerance
- It can also increase gassiness and flatulence
Lactose is a kind of sugar which is naturally found in milk. Lactase is the digestive enzyme which breaks down lactose for digestion. Not being able to produce enough lactase leads to lactose intolerance-which is referred to indigestion symptoms caused on consumption of dairy. Stomach pain, acidity, gas and bloating are some common signs of lactose intolerance. Lactose intolerance is fairly common, affecting as many as 70% people from across the world. A hydrogen breath test can help in determining if you have lactose malabsorption. The most effective way to deal with lactose intolerance is to reduce intake of milk, cream and other dairy products.
Here are some symptoms of lactose intolerance that you must take note of
1. Constipation
Lactose intolerance can cause stomach discomfort, constipation, bloating and excessive straining. Undigested lactose gets fermented by bacteria in the colon. Methane slows down the time it takes for food to move through the gut, leading to constipation in some people. Constipation, however, can also be caused because of lack of fibre in diet. Not drinking sufficient water can also lead to constipation.
Also read: Constipation Treatment: Know The Best Ways To Get Rid Of It Permanently
2. General symptoms
Some people with lactose intolerance do not get digestion-related symptoms. They may get eczema, mouth ulcers, fatigue, headache, loss of concentration, muscle and joint pain and problems with urinating. Along with lactose intolerance, these symptoms can have other causes as well.
3. Gassiness
Lactose intolerance can increase incidence of gassiness. Fermentation of lactose in colon increases production of hydrogen, methane and carbon dioxide. What's more... colon microflora become more efficient in fermenting lactose into acids and gases in people with lactose intolerance. This in turn results in more lactose being fermented in colon, which further increases gassiness and flatulence.
Also read: 9 Spices Which Can Help In Treating Frequent Gas And Flatulence
4. Bloating and stomach pain
Bloating and pain in the stomach are common symptoms of lactose intolerance. When the body is unable to break down lactose, it breaks down lactose and passes the through the gut until it reaches the colon. Fermentation in colon releases short-chain fatty acids along with gases like methane, hydrogen and carbon dioxide. This is what causes bloating and stomach pain.
5. Diarrhoea
Increase in stool frequency, liquidity and volume is known as diarrhoea. Lactose intolerance increases the volume of water in colon, which increases the volume and liquid content of the stool. It is more common in babies than in adults and young children. Fermentation in colon releases gases and short-chain fatty acids. Some of these acids get absorbed back in the colon. These acids and lactose increase the amount of water that the body releases into the colon.
Also read: Here's How Your Blood Type Influences Severity Of Diarrhoea
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.