Warning Signs Of UTI Women Shouldn't Ignore And How To Treat Them

Warning Signs Of UTI Women Shouldn't Ignore And How To Treat Them

The most common kind of UTIs happen in the lower tract in the urethra and the bladder.
  By: Garima Arora | Updated: Feb 15, 2018 07:28 IST
3-Min Read
Warning Signs Of UTI Women Shouldn

UTIs can make you feel pain during urinating

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Drink lots of water to prevent UTI
  2. Have sex with a condom to prevent incidence of UTI
  3. UTIs can make you urinating more frequent

Urinary tract infection, commonly known as UTI is an infection caused in the urinary tract because of bacteria, fungi and viruses. UTIs are considered to be one of the most common kinds of infections among human. They can happen anywhere in the urinary tract, including the uterus, kidneys, bladder and the urethra. However, the most common kind of UTIs happen in the lower tract in the urethra and the bladder. UTIs in the upper tract are quite rare and often more severe.

vaginal infection

Warning signs of UTI

1. City-based gynecologist Dr Ragini Agarwal says, "The very first symptom of UTI is the frequency of urine. If you have to go and urine frequently and even after passing urine, you feel the urge to urinate further, you might be suffering from a UTI."

2. You can also feel a pain in the abdomen. UTIs in the lower tract have abdominal pain as a symptom.

3. Feeling pain while urinating is another symptom of UTI.

4. At times, bleeding while urinating is a symptom of UTI.

5. At times, symptom of UTI can be fever with a regular body chills. This is in case of UTIs in the upper tract. Also this causes back pain.

fever

Photo Credit: iStock

Vaginal infections are different from UTI

Dr Ragini says that many women confuse vaginal itching with UTI. "The two are very different from each other. The burning sensation you feel while urinating maybe because of vaginal infections and not generally UTIs," she clarifies.

She also mentions that many elderly females experience recurring UTI. "These women find it difficult to urinate," she says while adding that UTI has different symptoms at every age.

Reasons for UTI

Using unclean public toilet can be a major reason for UTI. Use public toilets with utmost care, says Dr Ragini. Drinking less water, trying to hold in urine for long periods of time and having multiple sex partners are some of the common reasons why women get UTIs. Kidney stones are also a reason for UTI. "You must always have sex with a condom to prevent incidence of UTI," she says.

drink water

Photo Credit: iStock

"Also, UTIs happen because of not maintaining a proper hygiene. Many toilets today come with water jets. These jets can sometimes lead to feacial contamination which can cause UTIs. This is the reason why we give toilet training to our patients who come very regularly for UTIs. We teach them how washing should be towards the back of the vagina and never towards the front," says Dr Ragini.

UTIs have become increasingly common today because of the above mentioned reasons.

Treatment of UTI

In most cases, UTIs are treated with antibiotics and antivirals. UTIs in the lower tract can be treated with oral antibiotics, while UTIs in the upper tract are treated with intravenous antibiotics. Intravenous antibiotics are directly added to a patient's veins.

multi drug antibiotics in india

Photo Credit: iStock

Drinking lots of cranberry juice has often been considered as an effective home remedy for treating UTI.

 

sugar free cranberry juice kills candida

Photo Credit: iStock

(Dr Ragini Agrawal is Senior Gynaecologist and Head, W Pratiksha Hospital, Gurgaon)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



