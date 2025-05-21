Home »  Living Healthy »  Is Your Pee Trying To Tell You Something?

Is Your Pee Trying To Tell You Something?

The next time you visit the bathroom, take a second look, because your pee could be trying to tell you something important.
  By: Aayushi Singh Chauhan  Updated: May 21, 2025 09:44 IST
3-Min Read
Is Your Pee Trying To Tell You Something?

Is Your Pee Trying To Tell You Something?

It might not be a typical dinner-table topic, but your urine can be one of the clearest indicators of your overall health. From colour and smell to frequency and clarity, changes in your pee could signal anything from dehydration to more serious conditions like infections, liver issues, or even diabetes. According to the National Health Service (NHS) and Mayo Clinic, observing your urine is a simple way to monitor your body's inner workings. The next time you visit the bathroom, take a second look, because your pee could be trying to tell you something important.

Urine's colour and odour can reveal vital health insights

Healthy urine is usually light yellow and odourless. Deviations from this may point to dehydration, diet changes, infections, or medical concerns. What your pee might be saying? Here are the key signals to watch out for.



RELATED STORIES
related

Here's Why Working Moms Shouldn't Skip Preventive Health Checkups

Sleep deprivation, an overwhelming workload, and multi-tasking can adversely affect physical and mental health.

related

Ovarian Cancer: How Symptom Awareness Can Improve Early Diagnosis Rates

Many serious diseases begin with subtle or common symptoms, such as fatigue, mild discomfort, or changes in daily habits. For example, ovarian cancer often presents with vague gastrointestinal complaints or bloating, leading to delayed detection until advanced stages.

1. Dark yellow or amber urine

This is a common sign of dehydration. If you're not drinking enough water, your urine becomes more concentrated. Make sure to drink 8-10 glasses of water daily, more in hot or humid weather.



2. Very pale or clear urine

While staying hydrated is crucial, constantly clear urine could indicate overhydration, which may dilute essential electrolytes. It could also be a sign of diabetes insipidus, a rare condition where the body loses too much fluid.

3. Red or pink urine

This could be caused by eating beetroot or berries, but if not diet-related, it might signal blood in the urine, a condition known as hematuria. This could point to urinary tract infections (UTIs), kidney stones, or in rare cases, cancers. Seek medical advice immediately.

4. Foamy or bubbly urine

Persistent foaminess could suggest excess protein in your urine, an early warning sign of kidney disease. This may require further investigation, especially if accompanied by swelling or fatigue.

5. Strong or foul-smelling urine

While certain foods like asparagus can temporarily alter urine's odour, a consistently strong smell could indicate an infection or dehydration. Sweet-smelling urine could also suggest uncontrolled diabetes.

6. Cloudy urine

Often associated with UTIs, cloudy urine may contain pus, bacteria, or crystals. It may be accompanied by pain during urination or increased urgency.

7. Burning or painful urination

This is a hallmark symptom of a urinary tract infection but may also indicate a sexually transmitted infection (STI). Don't ignore this signal, consult a doctor for diagnosis and treatment.

8. Frequent urination, especially at night

If you find yourself visiting the bathroom more often than usual, especially waking up multiple times at night, it might indicate issues like diabetes, urinary tract infections, or an overactive bladder.

9. Unusual urine colour (blue, green, or orange)

Certain medications, food dyes, or vitamins can temporarily alter urine colour. However, persistent changes, especially to orange (which may signal liver problems), should be checked by a doctor.

Your pee can say more than you think, it's often the body's first signal of an underlying issue. By staying alert to colour, odour, and frequency changes, you can detect and address health problems early. According to the Cleveland Clinic, listening to these natural signs is key to preventive care. So, the next time nature calls, pay attention.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases