Experiencing Headaches? 5 Unusual Reasons You Are Having Frequent Headaches

Experiencing Headaches? 5 Unusual Reasons You Are Having Frequent Headaches

Are you experiencing headaches too often? There can be many possible reasons behind a headache that you might not know. From body posture to poor eating habits some strange reasons can give you headache. Here are some strange causes of headaches.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Nov 15, 2019 03:17 IST
3-Min Read
Experiencing Headaches? 5 Unusual Reasons You Are Having Frequent Headaches

There can be strange reasons behind a headache

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Headaches can be very discomforting at times
  2. There are many possible reasons behind a headache
  3. Inadequate water consumption can also cause headache

Headache is a common issue that one may experience at one point or the other. Most people experience headache very often. Some experience minor headaches which can be cured with a cup of tea or a good sleep. On the other hand, some experience strong headache which cannot be treated without medications. There are many treatments available for headache but understanding the cause of headache can help in treating it properly. Apart from the stress you go through in a day, there can be many possible reasons behind a headache which you might not know. There are many factors that can indirectly cause a headache. Here are surprising causes of headache which you must know.

Surprising reasons behind headache


1. Dehydration

Adequate water consumption is extremely necessary for the human body. It supports many functions inside the body. It may sound very unusual but improper water consumption can cause a headache. If you are experiencing headaches without any reason then you must check your water consumption throughout the day. Make sure that you drink enough water throughout the day to prevent headaches and other issues.

sjm5cti8

Not drinking enough water can also cause headache
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Improper eating pattern

Your diet can affect your health and body functions in various ways other than body weight. The food you consume as well as the time both can cause headaches. You should eat only when you are hungry. A long gap between two meals can also cause headache. You must also pay attention to foods which can give you a headache and must avoid those.

Also read: These Are The 5 Worst Types Of Headaches You Can Have

3. Wrong posture

Wrong posture can cause can harm a lot more than your back. If you sit in the wrong posture for too long you may experience headaches. Poor posture can even cause digestive issues, poor sleeping patterns, foot pain and even severe back pain.

Also read: It's Only A Headache? Sometimes, It's More Than That

4. Alcohol consumption

Alcohol consumption is related to many health issues. If you are too addicted to alcohol then you are putting your different organs at the risk of many diseases. Some people may experience headaches after alcohol consumption. Drinking red wine is one of the common causes of headache that has been noted.

k41use1o

Alcohol consumption is also associated with headaches especially red wine
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Too much use of gadgets

Are you addicted to your phone? Have you ever experienced a strong headache after too much use of gadgets? Use of gadgets is related to headaches. It can cause strain in the eyes as well as headache. You must reduce the use of gadgets throughout the day.

Also read: Telltale Symptoms Of Migraine You Need To Watch Out For

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

