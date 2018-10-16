Want To Live Healthy And Prevent Falling Sick? Follow This Morning And Evening Ritual
In order to accomplish this, he says that it is important to have a set morning and evening ritual. According to health coach Luke Coutinho, you should have one set morning and evening ritual which is aligned with your inner self.
Morning and evening rituals should be something which you really like to do, like mediation
HIGHLIGHTS
- Morning and evening rituals can help you align with your body clock
- They are important for holistic health
- Morning and evening rituals can be followed only with discipline
Overall well-being of a person is defined by a healthy physical self, mental self, spiritual self, emotional self and intellectual self. A person needs to grow equally in all these selves for holistic health, mentions health coach Luke Coutinho in one of his recent videos on Facebook. In order to accomplish this, he says that it is important to have a set morning and evening ritual. When it comes to having a healthy morning and evening ritual, people tend to give lots of excuses about lacking the time to do it.
According to Luke, it is dependent on your accountability to make time for doing things which are important for health. Unless you do this, any kind of sickness or a disease will force you to take out time for your health and overall well-being. In order to prevent sickness and disease, it is extremely important to have a set morning and evening ritual which you dedicate to improving your health.
This morning and evening ritual can be given anything between 15 minutes to one hour, depending on how much time you can compensate from your schedule. It starts with getting discipline in your routine.
What is this morning and evening ritual?
According to Luke, you should have one set morning and evening ritual which is aligned with your inner self. It has to be something which is based on who you are and not according to what a celebrity or anyone else is doing. It has to be something which means something to you.
This morning and evening ritual should be followed irrespective of what's happening in your life. There can be days when you are travelling or have some important work or personal life commitments. It is okay if you miss your morning and evening ritual on these days. What's important is that you are attached to your ritual and can get detached to it when the need be. The idea is to not obsess yourself with it, and this is possible with discipline.
Morning ritual
For instance, a morning ritual can include offering gratitude for 5 minutes; setting your intention for the day - where you decide how you want your day to flow for you (this could including making a call to your parents, ensuring that 2 of your meals in the day are healthy, etc); your toilet time; some stretching exercises/yoga/deep breathing/meditation.
All you have to do is be disciplined enough to have the aforementioned morning ritual or the one which you feel is the best to make you feel calm, good and healthy.
Evening ritual
Evening should be the time when you try to disconnect from your day. Think of the activities you would like to do before you go to sleep, so that you can experience a cut-off from your day.
For instance, the intentions which you set in your morning rituals could be reviewed as part of your evening rituals. Check if you were able to meet the three of two, or all three or none of your intentions set in the morning. You could probably introspect and think how you can make it better for yourself for the coming day. You can also indulge in reading a book, some light stretching exercises, meditation/deep breathing/pranayama etc.
In your ritual time, make sure that you cut off from your gadgets. The ritual time can also be exclusively dedicated to spending time with your loved ones as well. Let your ritual be the distraction for you to keep you away from your phone, TV and laptop.
Benefits of having morning and evening ritual
Luke Coutinho says that having set morning and evening rituals can help you align your bed time and time to wake up. It will help you come in alignment with your biological clock. It will help you indulge in self-care which will in turn help you prevent sickness and diseases.
