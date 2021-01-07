ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Add These Foods To Your Diet To Avoid Vitamin D Deficiency

Add These Foods To Your Diet To Avoid Vitamin D Deficiency

Vitamin D plays a significant role in maintaining healthy bones and teeth as it is responsible for absorption of calcium from the diet consumed. You might be surprised to know vitamin D deficiency is quite common. Here are some vitamin D food sources.
  By: Ms. Ritu Khaneja  Updated: Jan 7, 2021 07:16 IST
3-Min Read
Add These Foods To Your Diet To Avoid Vitamin D Deficiency

Vitamin D helps boost immunity and bone health

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Sunlight is an excellent source of vitamin D
  2. Fatty fishes and egg yolk are loaded with vitamin D
  3. Exposure to sunlight can help prevent vitamin D deficiency

Vitamin D which is commonly known as the sunshine vitamin is usually found low in thousands of people around the world. Most people consider this vitamin to be essential for bone health, but it also plays an important role in immunity, weight loss, skin health, maintaining blood sugar levels, regulation of cell growth and maintenance of calcium in the body. Vitamin D3 can be depleted in the body by drinking more of aerated drinks, smoking, drinking more than 2-3 cups of tea or coffee per day and eating more of junk food are a few to name. Vitamin D3 levels must be checked in every six months. Exposure to sunlight is the best way for vitamin D to be synthesised in the body.

Here are 7 food sources of Vitamin D


RELATED STORIES
related

Vitamin D Supplements Can Reduce Cancer Risk, New Study Finds; Know How You Can Get Adequate Vitamin D

Vitamin D benefits: The study was designed to test the independent effects of vitamin D and Omega-3 supplements as well as to test for synergy between the two. Researchers also examined the possible modifying effect of body mass index (BMI).

related

Can Vitamin D Help You From Getting Sick? Know The Truth About Vitamin D

Vitamin D has been found to be an essential nutrient for immunity. But can it really help prevent sickness? Here's what you need to know.

1. Mushrooms

Newsbeep

Fresh mushrooms are nutrients powerhouse. Mushrooms exposed to sunlight convert ergosterol, a natural component of fungi into Vitamin D. Mushrooms are the delicious way to add vitamin D into your diet.

qr191gbo

Mushrooms are loaded with vitamin D
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Sprouted Moong

Sprouting of moong bean increases level of vitamins and minerals including Vitamin D. Include green moong beans in your daily diet as it can help fight diseases (diabetes, heart disease, cancer and osteoporosis) and protect the body.

Also read: All About Vitamin D

3. Egg yolk

Eggs are convenient way to boost your Vitamin D levels. Vitamin D levels in egg yolk depend on sun exposure and the vitamin D content of the chicken feed as well.

Also read: 7 Amazing Health Benefits Of Eating Eggs Every Day

4. Soy milk

Soy milk is an appropriate option for vegetarians. It can offer vitamin D and other nutrients as well. It is also a good option for those suffering from lactose intolerance.

dsvkgvk8

Soy milk is a healthy alternate for those suffering from lactose intolerance
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Orange juice

Orange juice is an excellent source for Vitamin D, there are various types of orange juices available in the market, make sure you get the real ones, most of the orange juices brands do not provide the real vitamins but the ones that co provide 34% of vitamin D which is great for your body.

Also read: Drinking Orange Juice May Help Regulate Blood Pressure Number; Know Other Benefits Of This Juice

6. Cow milk

Cow milk is a great source of vitamin D and calcium, which is why if your lungs and kidneys are unhealthy physicians always prescribe cow milk.

7. Oily fish

Fatty fish, like tuna, mackerel, and salmon is an excellent source of vitamin D!


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

(Ms. Ritu Khaneja is a Dietitian, Therapeutic Nutritionist and Founder at RightKcalories)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Ways To Increase Step Count Indoors
New Year 2021: Detox Post Celebration
New Year: Learnings To Take From 2020
Healthy Christmas Snacks For Kids
Simple New Year Resolutions You Can Keep
Health Tips We Learnt In The New Normal
Top Diet Trends Of 2020
Healthy Ways To Gain Weight
Side Effects Of Overexercising
Plank Every Day: Know The Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Food For Thought: Nutrition In Lung Cancer

 

Home Remedies

Home Remedies For Cracked Heels: Try These Fixes To Get Rid Of Cracked Heels
Home Remedies For Cracked Heels: Try These Fixes To Get Rid Of Cracked Heels

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

COVID-19: Anitbody Levels In Patients May Fade Quickly Post Recovery, Says Study

More Than Half Of People In Their Twenties In Urban India Likely To Develop Diabetes In Lifetime: Study

Diabetic Eye Disease Associated With High Risk Of Severe COVID-19, Finds Study

Vitamin D Supplements Can Reduce Cancer Risk, New Study Finds; Know How You Can Get Adequate Vitamin D

This Electronic Patch Can Monitor, Treat Heart Disease, Say Scientists

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases