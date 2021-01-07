Add These Foods To Your Diet To Avoid Vitamin D Deficiency
Vitamin D plays a significant role in maintaining healthy bones and teeth as it is responsible for absorption of calcium from the diet consumed. You might be surprised to know vitamin D deficiency is quite common. Here are some vitamin D food sources.
Vitamin D helps boost immunity and bone health
HIGHLIGHTS
- Sunlight is an excellent source of vitamin D
- Fatty fishes and egg yolk are loaded with vitamin D
- Exposure to sunlight can help prevent vitamin D deficiency
Vitamin D which is commonly known as the sunshine vitamin is usually found low in thousands of people around the world. Most people consider this vitamin to be essential for bone health, but it also plays an important role in immunity, weight loss, skin health, maintaining blood sugar levels, regulation of cell growth and maintenance of calcium in the body. Vitamin D3 can be depleted in the body by drinking more of aerated drinks, smoking, drinking more than 2-3 cups of tea or coffee per day and eating more of junk food are a few to name. Vitamin D3 levels must be checked in every six months. Exposure to sunlight is the best way for vitamin D to be synthesised in the body.
Here are 7 food sources of Vitamin D
1. Mushrooms
Fresh mushrooms are nutrients powerhouse. Mushrooms exposed to sunlight convert ergosterol, a natural component of fungi into Vitamin D. Mushrooms are the delicious way to add vitamin D into your diet.
2. Sprouted Moong
Sprouting of moong bean increases level of vitamins and minerals including Vitamin D. Include green moong beans in your daily diet as it can help fight diseases (diabetes, heart disease, cancer and osteoporosis) and protect the body.
Also read: All About Vitamin D
3. Egg yolk
Eggs are convenient way to boost your Vitamin D levels. Vitamin D levels in egg yolk depend on sun exposure and the vitamin D content of the chicken feed as well.
Also read: 7 Amazing Health Benefits Of Eating Eggs Every Day
4. Soy milk
Soy milk is an appropriate option for vegetarians. It can offer vitamin D and other nutrients as well. It is also a good option for those suffering from lactose intolerance.
5. Orange juice
Orange juice is an excellent source for Vitamin D, there are various types of orange juices available in the market, make sure you get the real ones, most of the orange juices brands do not provide the real vitamins but the ones that co provide 34% of vitamin D which is great for your body.
Also read: Drinking Orange Juice May Help Regulate Blood Pressure Number; Know Other Benefits Of This Juice
6. Cow milk
Cow milk is a great source of vitamin D and calcium, which is why if your lungs and kidneys are unhealthy physicians always prescribe cow milk.
7. Oily fish
Fatty fish, like tuna, mackerel, and salmon is an excellent source of vitamin D!
(Ms. Ritu Khaneja is a Dietitian, Therapeutic Nutritionist and Founder at RightKcalories)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.