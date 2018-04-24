Here Are The Best, Tried And Tested Ways To Deal With Diabetes
Eating clean, exercising regularly and maintaining a healthy weight can be as effective as medicine in dealing with type 2 diabetes.
Exercise is important for people with type 2 diabetes
Type 2 diabetes is a condition in which cells in the blood are unable to use blood sugar in an efficient way. Cells become insensitive to insulin and this leads to high levels of blood sugar. Being overweight or obese, eating lots of carbs, lack of exercise, stress and genetics can be the reason why a person gets type 2 diabetes. Living a healthy lifestyle which includes regular exercise and healthy eating habits can help in dealing with type 2 diabetes.
Common symptoms of type 2 diabetes include excess thirst, headaches and blurred vision. For people with type 2 diabetes, it is important to control blood sugar levels at all times. This can be done eating healthy and exercising regularly.
Exercising is very effective for keeping your blood sugar levels under control. A minimum of 150 minutes of exercise in a week is important for people suffering from type 2 diabetes.
And this refers to exercise which is physically challenging to your body. But this needs to be done slowly and gradually. People with type 2 diabetes need to build up on exercising gradually and give the body the time to adapt to strengthening of muscles.
For instance, simple walking daily can be a great way to improve your fitness. Instead of taking your own car to work, you can opt for public transport. For smaller trips, try walking the way.
Fitness can be achieved effectively by giving yourself targets which you can achieve, targets which are realistic in the short-term and long-term. Once you achieve that goal, treat yourself with something you like.
You can include a variety of workouts in your regime in order to keep yourself motivated. You can include walking, cycling, jogging or hitting the gym for 3-4 days in the week. Yoga is not just a great stress buster but also effective to lose weight and enhance your overall health.
Also focus on reducing your belly fat. Reducing belly fat can help in lowering blood sugar levels.
Eating clean, exercising regularly and maintaining a healthy weight can be as effective as medicine in dealing with type 2 diabetes. People with type 2 diabetes can include foods like fresh fruits, veggies, whole grains, lean meats, beans and low-fat dairy products. Non-starchy vegetables like carrots, broccoli and lettuce are good for people with type 2 diabetes. Starchy foods should be consumed in smaller portions.
People with type 2 diabetes should avoid processed foods or foods that have a high glycemic index. They should limit consumption of junk food and foods that contain trans-fats and refined carbs.
Besides, having a good quality of sleep and healthy sleeping schedule, managing your stress and avoiding smoking and drinking alcohol can help in dealing with type 2 diabetes.
