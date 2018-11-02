Virat Kohli Just Revealed His Favourite Lifts! Watch Video To See The Best Of His Strength And Power
Turns out, our very own Virat Kohli wants to give his fans some weekend motivation! Watch video to know what his favourite lifts are!
Deadlifts are Virat Kohli's favourite lifts
HIGHLIGHTS
- Deadlifts help in improving overall strength
- They work on more muscles than any other exercise
- Deadlifts can also help in improving your grip strength
Turns out, our very own Virat Kohli wants to give his fans some weekend motivation! It was just a while ago that the Indian cricket team captain took to Instagram to share a video of himself, doing his favourite lifts - and guess what they could be? The ones which are the most challenging, the ones which you can do only after reaching a certain level of fitness - powerlifts! Known to be a strength training exercise, powerlifting is a sport which helps a person know just how strong s/he is.
In the video below, Virat Kohli is seen doing deadlift and jump and deadlift and squats. Watching him master these two challenging strength training exercises will make you want to hit the gym in an instant! His motivating caption reads, "Love going back to my favourite lifts. Any opportunity to get stronger and fitter is something I crave for".
For doing powerlifting, a person is supposed to stand on a platform and try to lift heavy weights according to his/her strength and stamina. Virat Kohli, however, showcases the best of strength and does 4 repitions of deadlifts and jump.
Click on the arrow button on the right to the second part of his video, where Virat does deadlifts and squats. In the video, Virat is seen doing 4 repititions of the exercise.
Deadlifts work on more muscles than any other exercise. The exercise works on lowe and upper body and also the back muscles. They are strength training exercise which helps in buring fat. The exercise helps in increasing core strength and helps in improving core stability.
Deadlifts can also help in improving your grip strength. Your fingers are the only thing that connects you to the weight of the bar. The exercise requires your forearms to work extremely hard you progress in weight to prevent the bar from falling out of your hands.
Deadlifts help in minimising risk of injury. The exercise helps in building muscle strength around critical tendons and ligaments.
Cheers to Virat Kohli for being such a pro at deadlifts!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
